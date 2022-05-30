UAE public holidays 2022: when is the next day off?

UAE residents have only a few weeks to wait for the next national holiday, and there will be several days off work throughout July.

Arafat Day is marked on July 9 this year, but since that date is a Saturday, most people will already be off work.

And because of this, for most people the next public holiday in 2022 will be held for Eid Al Adha, which is due to begin on Sunday, July 10.

When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

It is likely employees will have a long weekend from Saturday, July 9 to Tuesday, July 12, but the start date will depend on the sighting of the moon as it was for the start of Ramadan.

Last year, the Eid Al Adha holiday began on Monday, July 19, and lasted until Thursday, July 22.

Also known as the festival of sacrifice, Eid Al Adha coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, which all Muslims are required to make at least once in their lives if they are able to.

The sacrifice the holiday commemorates is explained in the Quran, which tells of how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in his dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

The day begins with early Eid prayers at a mosque and it is customary for a family to have a goat or sheep butchered at an abattoir.

UAE public holidays in 2022

At the end of the month is the Islamic New Year, which will begin on Saturday, July 30, so it is unlikely workers will benefit from a day off.

It is more than two months from then until the next observation. The Prophet Mohammed’s birthday is celebrated on October 8, but because it falls on a Saturday a long weekend is unlikely.

In December, Commemoration Day and National Day will be the next potential long weekend off for many.

Commemoration Day will be marked on November 30 and the UAE National Day celebrated on December 2.

The official days off for these dates have been listed as being from Thursday, December 1 until Sunday, December 4.

