Eid Al Adha 2022: UAE announces Covid rules for holiday gatherings

People in the UAE have been urged to take PCR tests before this weekend's Eid Al Adha celebrations to support the country's fight against Covid-19.

Members of the public should ensure they are tested no more than 72 hours before taking part in gatherings to protect the health of friends and family members, especially the elderly, authorities said.

The public was asked in a televised coronavirus briefing on Monday to remain committed to safety measures to assist the recovery from the pandemic.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema), said it would strictly monitor compliance to regulations in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Eid Al Adha will begin on Saturday, with public and private sector workers on holiday from Friday, July 8 until Monday, July 11.

Work will resume on Tuesday, July 12.

Dr Al Ameri said the government was aware that some had neglected Covid-19 rules in public places.

Daily infections have increased in recent weeks, topping 1,600 each day since June 23. Daily case numbers had dropped below 200 in early May.

Safety rules announced

During the briefing, Covid-19 protocols for the festival and for pilgrims taking part in Hajj were set out.

It was announced that the duration for prayers at mosques will be set at 20 minutes.

Worshippers should wear masks and maintain a distance of one metre from each other.

There should be no handshakes between worshippers.

Police patrols and volunteers will manage the entry and exit of people into mosques.

People returning from Hajj should follow precautionary measures and stay at home for seven days after arrival, the briefing heard.

Conducting a PCR test on return from Saudi Arabia to airports in the UAE will be optional but is mandatory if there is a suspected case of Covid-19.

A test will be mandatory, however, for all pilgrims on the fourth day of their return or as soon as symptoms appear.