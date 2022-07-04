Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,764 new cases

The UAE reported 1,764 new Covid-19 cases on Monday after an additional 225,157 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the overall tally of infections to 952,960.

Another 1,811 people beat the virus and total recoveries climbed to 933,257.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and the toll remained at 2,319.

There are more than 17,000 active cases in the country.

Nearly 171 million PCR tests have been conducted since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

Daily infections have risen in recent weeks and have topped 1,600 a day since June 23.

Covid-19 cases are continuing to rise around the world driven by BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

The global case tally reached more than 544.91 million with 6,746,636 deaths recorded to date, Reuters reported on Saturday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.