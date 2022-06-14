Eid Al Adha 2022: Kuwait announces a nine-day holiday

Kuwait's Council of Ministers on Monday announced a nine-day holiday for Eid Al Adha.

All public institutions, ministries and government bodies will be closed from Sunday, July 10 to Thursday, July 14, Kuwait's News Agency (Kuna) has said.

Regular working days for the public sector will resume from Sunday, July 17.

Eid Al Adha is usually four days.

Arafat Day, marked on the day before Eid Al Adha, is also a day off and is likely to fall on Dhu Al Hijjah 9.

The 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah marks the first day of Eid Al Adha.

The entire month is holy, with a series of days important to Islam. Dhu Al Hijjah consists of 29 or 30 days and its literal translation means Possessor of the Pilgrimage or the Month of the Pilgrimage.

The name Eid Al Adha is derived from the Arabic word Al Udhiya, which means animal sacrifice.

Last year, the Eid Al Adha holiday in the UAE began on Monday, July 19, and lasted until Thursday, July 22.

Also known as the festival of sacrifice, Eid Al Adha coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, which all Muslims are required to make at least once in their lives if they are able to.