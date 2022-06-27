Eid Al Adha likely to begin on July 9, astronomical centre forecasts

Eid Al Adha is likely to begin on Saturday, July 9 in most Islamic countries, the International Astronomical Centre has announced.

The date will be confirmed in the UAE by its moon-sighting committee closer to the time.

The astronomical centre's declaration was reported by state news agency Wam.

The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the 12th and last month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid Al Adha is known as the festival of the sacrifice, and coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, which all Muslims are required to make at least once in their lives if they are able.

This year, Hajj is expected to begin on July 7. The pilgrimage takes three days but most pilgrims extend their stay by a week to pray in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

The sacrifice that the holiday commemorates is explained in the Quran, which tells of how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in his dream to sacrifice his son Ismail as a test of his faith.

As the religious holiday is set to fall on a Saturday, workers can expect a long weekend break.

Eid holidays for the public and private sector are set to be announced closer to the start of the festival.

