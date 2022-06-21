Eid Al Adha 2022 holidays: six short breaks from the UAE

The next UAE public holiday is around the corner and if you are planning to use the break for a last-minute escape, there are plenty of options on offer this Eid Al Adha.

While the exact dates of the coming holiday depend on the sighting of the Moon, it is believed Arafat Day will fall on July 9 this year.

That means Eid Al Adha holidays are most likely to start on Sunday, July 10, which would be a public holiday.

For UAE employees, this means a long weekend is on the cards, with the majority of people expected to be off from Saturday, July 9 until Tuesday, July 12.

Here are some destinations you can fly to from the UAE this Eid Al Adha.

Santorini, Greece

Etihad will operate five summer routes including thrive weekly flights to the Greek hotspot of Santorini. Unsplash / Philip Jahn

With Etihad Airways, flydubai and Wizz Air all offering flights to the picturesque Greek island, this could be the perfect time to pay a visit to its whitewashed villages and famous blue domes.

With a flight time of four hours and 40 minutes and no Covid-19 restrictions for travellers entering the country, a long weekend wandering its tiled streets and sampling fresh seafood is within easy reach.

Wizz Air operates three flights a week from the capital direct to Santorini, on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays throughout summer, while Etihad also flies thrice weekly from Abu Dhabi, on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

From Dubai, flydubai operates three weekly flights on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Flight prices start from Dh1,479 for the Eid break.

Salalah, Oman

Salalah, Oman. Photo: VisitOman

If you want to escape the summer heat without clocking up too many air miles, head over the border to Oman, where Salalah’s Khareef season will be getting under way.

The Khareef season runs from July to September and is one of the most appealing times to visit the Sultanate thanks to the cool refreshing weather it brings with it.

Wizz Air operates three weekly flights from Abu Dhabi directly to Salalah on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the summer months, with prices starting from Dh820 over the Eid break.

From DXB, flydubai offers daily flights, with prices from Dh819. Oman lifted Covid-19 entry restrictions in May.

Tivat, Montenegro

Boka Place is Montenegro's newest neighbourhood located in Tivat and overlooking the Bay of Kotur. Photo: Porto Montenegro

If you fancy trying a new destination this Eid, take advantage of flydubai’s newly launched route to Tivat in the Bay of Kotor, in south-west Montenegro.

A Unesco World Heritage site, the Bay of Kotor is the largest natural harbour in the eastern Mediterranean and is now home to Porto Montenegro, a luxury marina with waterfront residences, hotels, restaurants, shopping, water sports and leisure activities.

Hiking or biking trips up the pine forest-covered Vrmac mountain offer expansive views of the bay and surrounding area, while Gornja Lastva, an abandoned 14th-century village, is located 3 kilometres from Tivat and offers a trip back in time.

Flydubai operates twice-weekly flights to Tivat from Dubai throughout summer. Operating on Fridays and Mondays, flight time is five hours and 40 minutes and prices over the Eid break start from Dh5,650.

Montenegro has no Covid-19 entry restrictions.

Pisa, Italy

The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Getty

Escape to Italy this Eid with flydubai’s new route to Pisa, set to launch on June 24.

Best known for its Leaning Tower, an architectural project gone somewhat awry, this vibrant city is home to a buzzing cafe and bar scene, Renaissance squares and Gothic churches.

While a visit to the Leaning Tower, or Torre Pendente, which leans 3.9 degrees off its axis, is essential, the Piazza dei Miracoli and Duomo are not to be missed. Pisa is a gateway to the rest of Tuscany, making it the ideal starting point for a longer Italian adventure.

Flydubai operates three flights per week on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, with prices over Eid starting at Dh1,670.

Italy lifted all Covid-19 entry requirements this month.

Cairo, Egypt

Visit ancient pyramids in Egypt. EPA

With several airlines operating low-cost fares to Cairo from cities across the UAE, the three-and-a-half-hour flight to the historic Egyptian capital makes it a great long-weekend choice.

With sand-covered tombs, ancient pyramids, the River Nile and bustling souqs, Eid celebrations in the city are not to be missed.

Etihad operates from Abu Dhabi to Cairo with Eid fares from Dh3,200 and from Dubai there's a choice of Emirates and Egyptair, with starting fares from Dh2,900.

Egypt last month lifted all Covid-19 restrictions for travellers visiting the country.

Vienna, Austria

The Graben shopping street in Vienna. AP

If you are looking for a dose of untouched nature and beautiful European architecture this Eid, take advantage of low-cost airline Wizz Air’s newly launched route to Vienna.

Known for its imperial palaces, historic museum quarter and colourful parks, Austria’s capital comes alive in the summer, making July the perfect time to visit.

With two weekly flights operating from Abu Dhabi on Tuesdays and Saturdays, Eid fares start from Dh759.

From Dubai, Emirates also operates a daily route to the capital, with prices over Eid starting from Dh3,265.

The country lifted its Covid-19 restrictions last month, meaning travellers can visit without a negative PCR or proof of vaccination.