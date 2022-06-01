Watch Kevin Hart as he tries to speak Arabic in Yas Island blooper reel

You can’t fault Kevin Hart for trying.

The comedian and actor was announced as the first Chief Island Officer of Yas Island in May, meaning he will help to promote the Abu Dhabi destination. In a newly released bloopers video, we see Hart attempting to speak Arabic.

In it, he is trying to say: “Welcome, my name is Kevin Hart. I’m the new Chief Island Officer on Yas Island. Give us a follow on Instagram.” However, there are some words that prove more difficult to pronounce, which provides some laughs. For example, island in Arabic is jazira, but he says something that sounds more like jazra, which means carrot.

Showing off the typical comedic humour, he ends by saying: "Eat your heart out Google translate. Ha."

In May, Yas Island released a teaser video on social media showing the Jumanji: The Next Level star at some of the most famous attractions on Yas Island. In the clip, he can be seen in a white Ferrari zipping around, as well as at other attractions, including Warner Bros World, Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World, Clymb and Yas Links golf club.

“The world’s most entertaining island hired me, Kevin Hart, to Hartify everything out here. We are going big on K-everything, because going big, that’s my middle name. Actually, it’s Darnell, but whatever," he says.

Hart’s partnership with Yas Island was first announced last summer, when he shared a clip with his followers to reveal that it would be his next holiday destination.

“Yours truly will be coming that way soon. I’m excited, I’m pumped up,” he said. “I’m going to hop into that world of excitement … I’m expecting to be blown away.

“You’re doing it too big over there for me not to come and get some … Yas Island, buckle up!”

