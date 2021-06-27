Eid Al Adha 2021: Where to watch the fireworks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Firework displays are set to take place across the UAE to celebrate Eid Al Adha.

The holiday is the most important festival for Muslims and begins on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar.

While the exact date is not yet known, as it depends on the sighting of the moon, it is believed it will start on Monday, July 19.

UAE residents are expected to receive almost a week off to mark the occasion, with the holiday expected to begin with a day off for Arafat Day.

It marks the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage and the day before Eid Al Adha.

There will be a further three days off for Eid, taking the holiday up to Thursday, July 22.

To mark the occasion, the skies above Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be lit up with a number of free pyrotechnic displays.

As with previous years, more fireworks shows will likely be announced closer to the time, but for now, here is where you can see fireworks for Eid Al Adha in the UAE.

Yas Island

Yas Marina will be celebrating Eid Al Adha with a spectacular fireworks display starting at 9pm from the Yas Bay waterfront.

The event will also be live-streamed on Yas Island’s social media channels for everyone to enjoy virtually as gatherings are prohibited under the island’s Covid-19 precautionary safety measures.

For guests staying at hotels on the island, a green pass on the UAE Al Hosn app will need to be shown and mandatory face scan screening will be conducted at the theme parks.

More fireworks locations will be added as they are announced.