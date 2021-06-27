Eid Al Adha 2021: Where to watch the fireworks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

This year's second Eid break is set to begin on July 19

Yas Island will have Eid Al Adha fireworks from Yas Bay waterfront, although gatherings are not allowed this year. Courtesy Yas Island
Yas Island will have Eid Al Adha fireworks from Yas Bay waterfront, although gatherings are not allowed this year. Courtesy Yas Island

Firework displays are set to take place across the UAE to celebrate Eid Al Adha.

The holiday is the most important festival for Muslims and begins on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar.

While the exact date is not yet known, as it depends on the sighting of the moon, it is believed it will start on Monday, July 19.

Read More

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2020. Eid Al Adha Corniche lights. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Eid Al Adha holidays: 26 quarantine-free destinations within 7 hours of the UAE

UAE residents are expected to receive almost a week off to mark the occasion, with the holiday expected to begin with a day off for Arafat Day.

It marks the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage and the day before Eid Al Adha.

There will be a further three days off for Eid, taking the holiday up to Thursday, July 22.

To mark the occasion, the skies above Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be lit up with a number of free pyrotechnic displays.

As with previous years, more fireworks shows will likely be announced closer to the time, but for now, here is where you can see fireworks for Eid Al Adha in the UAE.

Yas Island

Yas Marina will be celebrating Eid Al Adha with a spectacular fireworks display starting at 9pm from the Yas Bay waterfront.

The event will also be live-streamed on Yas Island’s social media channels for everyone to enjoy virtually as gatherings are prohibited under the island’s Covid-19 precautionary safety measures.

For guests staying at hotels on the island, a green pass on the UAE Al Hosn app will need to be shown and mandatory face scan screening will be conducted at the theme parks.

More fireworks locations will be added as they are announced.

Published: June 27, 2021 01:28 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of the Istanbul Canal. Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan starts construction of 'crazy' Istanbul canal project

Europe
Pump jacks extract oil from beneath the ground on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation east of New Town, North Dakota. Opec+ is considering a potential increase in output of 500,000 bpd in line with the growing global demand for crude. AP Photo

Crude advances as Opec+ set to open taps at next meeting

Energy
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber list countries. EPA 

Changes to UK green list open up options for expats in the UAE

Transport
A screenshot of a video released by the US Pentagon showing an unidentified flying object. AFP

US intelligence: UFO sightings cannot be explained

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read