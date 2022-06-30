Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli is coming to Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi this November

Andrea Bocelli is returning to Abu Dhabi.

The popular Italian tenor will play a special one-off outdoor concert at Etihad Park on Yas Island on November 24.

Expect to hear some of his biggest hits, such as Time to Say Goodbye, The Prayer and Vivo per lei.

Bocelli, 63, is no stranger to the UAE, having performed in the country numerous times throughout the years. This will be his fifth time performing in the capital, with his last visit happening in 2019.

“Abu Dhabi holds a very special place in my heart,” he said. “I cannot wait to take to the stage at Etihad Park and perform for the people there who appreciate the beauty of classical music. It will be a memorable, momentous occasion for everyone.”

The operatic singer is known as one of the most successful crossover performers, helping to bring classical music to the top of the charts. He’s recorded 17 solo albums since 1982, selling more than 75 million records worldwide.

Bocelli has also performed for some of the world’s biggest events including the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy, and the Uefa Euro 2020 football championships. He was also part of last year’s star-studded opening night of Expo 2020 Dubai and also dazzled during a concert in Saudi Arabia’s Hegra, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

“We constantly strive to deliver unmissable experiences and this special performance from such a classical music icon will be a performance to remember. Andrea Bocelli is music royalty and his return to Abu Dhabi underscores the UAE capital’s reputation as the region’s cultural capital,” said John Lickrish, chief executive of Flash Entertainment. “Fans are craving the opportunity to attend live events and Andrea is one of the world’s top live performers and a firm fan favourite.”

Tickets will be available from July 5 at noon and start at Dh395 on ticketmaster.ae.

Scroll the gallery below to see Andrea Bocelli performing in Saudi Arabia's Hegra in April 2021