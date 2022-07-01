Dubai Summer Surprises starts with a bang — and savings of up to 90 per cent

Dubai Summer Surprises starts on Friday.

This year, the 10-week event celebrates its silver jubilee, with deals and offers across malls, entertainment venues and other leisure destinations.

Residents and tourists can look forward to shopping, saving and seeing family-friendly shows until September 4.

Ahmed Al Khaja, chief executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, says the annual festival gives visitors the chance to "experience the best Dubai has to offer as it caters to different tastes and age groups".

Throughout the event, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 75 per cent across 800 brands, with 3,500 outlets in malls across Dubai participating.

However, that's not all, here are other exciting offers and performances to seek out — with even bigger prizes and savings available.

Lucky draws and cash prizes

Enter to win a 2022 Mercedes-Benz A200; raffle tickets cost Dh150. Photo: DFRE

25-Hour Sale

Kick-starting Dubai Summer Suprises on Friday and Saturday, this sale sees prices slashed by up to 90 per cent at all Majid Al Futtaim malls — that is, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem and City Center Al Shindagha.

The group is also offering its Share rewards members a chance to enter a raffle to win one million Share points. Simply scan the receipts from a purchase worth a minimum of Dh300 on the Share application. The winning entry will be drawn on July 7.

DSS 24-Hour Hotels Surprises

A 24-hour flash sale, running between July 1 and 2, will offer holidaymakers reduced room rates and complimentary access to various amenities at 19 hotels, including Vida Creek Harbour Hotel, Vida Emirates Hills Hotel, Vida Downtown Dubai Hotel, The Address Sky View Hotel, The Address Fountain Views Hotel, The Address Downtown, The Address Dubai Marina, The Address Dubai Mall, The Address Boulevard Dubai, The Palace Downtown Dubai Hotel, Armani Hotel Dubai, Ibis One Central Hotel, Novotel World Trade Centre Dubai, Ibis World Trade Centre, Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Edge Creekside Hotel, Jannah Hotels and Resorts Dubai Branch, Manzil Downtown Dubai and Atlantis The Palm Hotel & Resort.

DSS Daily Surprises

From July 3 to July 27, check out the event's social media channels @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai to stay in the know about 24-hour mega sales from brands spanning categories including fashion, beauty, home and sport. The sale will start at 10am until stocks last.

Biggest Deal of the Year

Shoppers who spend Dh500 or more at The Dubai Mall can participate in a draw to win a staggering Dh1 million cash prize throughout the duration of DSS. There will also be eight weekly draws, in which you can win an Emaar gift card worth Dh25,000. Winners will be notified via phone or email, as well as being announced on the @thedubaimall Instagram channel.

Eid Al Adha Grand Prize

Another opportunity to win Dh1 million in cash is available over the Eid Al Adha weekend on www.idealz.com, when you spend Dh50 on the website or through the Idealz app. Other prizes include: one million Emirates Skywards miles, a Tesla Model Y, an apartment in Dubai, plus smaller cash amounts ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh500,000.

DSS Omega watch week

From July 1 to 10, head to the Rivoli Prestige store in Mall of the Emirates to view a collection of Omega watches and jewellery. Those making a purchase at the store or activation stand can win Dh5,000 worth of gift vouchers or an Omega watch worth Dh30,000.

Oasis Shopping Mall x Shukran

Those spending Dh200 or more at any store in Oasis Shopping Mall can win up to 150,000 Shukran points. A total of 25 winners will be announced throughout the duration of DSS.

Mercedes-Benz mega raffle

Drive home in a 2022 Mercedes-Benz A200 (as well winning Dh25,000) by taking your chances with this raffle. To enter, buy a Dh150 ticket from Enoc and Eppco petrol stations, Zoom stores and www.idealz.com.

Mobile Fest

Pick up a smartphone worth Dh500 or more from Jumbo Electronics until July 17 for a chance to win one of 15 PlayStation 5 consoles.

Yes Rewards

Registering on the app gives you 500 points instantly and members can also participate in a raffle draw for up to five million points. To take part, link any fuel purchase at Enoc to the Yes app, then make another transaction at participating brands such as Zoom, Autopro and Tasjeel.

Weekly cash prizes at Mercato Shopping Mall

Shoppers who spend Dh200 at select outlets at Mercato Shopping Mall can win Dh10,000 every week until September 4.

Live entertainment

Shoppers will be able to see a circus show at Mercato Shopping Mall. Photo: DFRE

Mercato Shopping Mall will also host a family-friendly circus fiesta, which includes entertainers from international circuses, as well as a comedy street show.

Over at Dubai Festival City Mall, the water, fire and lights spectacle Imagine will present four free daily shows: The Pirates Tale, Hathi’s Garden, Stardancer and A Child’s Dream. The mall will also host the Modesh Singalong Adventure until July 7, where children can dance and singalong with event mascots Modesh and Dana.

The two mascots will also engage with guests at Modesh World, one of the largest indoor entertainment events in the region, which also boasts retail and F&B pop-ups. It's on until August 28 at Sheikh Saeed Halls 1, 2, 3 and the Arena, at Dubai World Trade Centre. Those visiting on Friday will receive 25 per cent off all rides, games and retail.

Modhesh World is a must-visit for families. Photo: DFRE

City Walk will put on breakdancing and b-boy performances every Friday, as well as sets from Arab Champion freestyler Yousef Ayman every Saturday.

At The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates, visitors can watch 'Wish Upon a Star' by Fly High Fitness on Sunday. The performance blends dance, musical theatre, gymnastics and martial arts. Tickets start at Dh95.

Perhaps the most exciting performance announced thus far comes courtesy of former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, who will bring his Walls World Tour to the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday. Tickets start at Dh225; doors open at 5pm.

Visit www.mydss.ae for the full calendar of events