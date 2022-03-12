Lego's life-size Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 is now on display in Dubai Design District

A life-sized Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 made from Lego has now made its way to the Atrium of Dubai Design District.

The carefully crafted work, which was created in collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini, uses more than 400,000 Lego Technic pieces and weighs 2,200 kilograms. It is nearly identical with the real thing including in dimension size, as it measures 4,980 millimetres long, 2,101mm wide and 1,133mm tall.

It also has a functioning head and tail lights and uses 154 different types of Lego Technic elements, including 20 pieces custom-made for the model.

A life-sized Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 has been unveiled at Dubai Design District. Pawan Singh / The National

The interior also includes a brick-built steering wheel featuring the famous Lamborghini emblem and the Italian flag, Lego-built dashboard controls and racing seats. It’s also the first large-scale model to have a paintbrush-effect UV colour coating applied by Lamborghini's official car painter, meaning it should last a lifetime.

In the end, it took a team of 15 people and 8,660 hours (development and production time) to put the car model together.

This follows the launch of the 1:8 scale Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 that came out in 2020. It costs Dh1,599 in Lego stores in the UAE.

“Our designers love a challenge, so you can imagine their delight when we tasked them to think slightly larger than normal with this model,” said Lena Dixen, senior vice president of product and marketing at Lego Group.

“They jumped at the chance of teaming up with our amazing designers and engineers from our model production workshop at the Kladno factory in the Czech Republic who build these impressive life-size models, and really pushing the boundaries of what can be done with Lego Technic.

"The creativity that the system allows meant it was possible to really do justice to the exceptional design of the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37.”

This isn't the first time Lego has built a life-size replica of a car. In November, a full-size Lego version of a Toyota Land Cruiser was on display at The Dubai Mall. Commissioned by local distributor Al-Futtaim Automotive, the model features 440,000 Lego bricks and took 2,688 hours to complete.