Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport makes landfall in the UAE

It was already a solid performer, but the new Toyota Land Cruiser has had a significant upgrade in the shape of what the manufacturer is calling the GR Sport edition.

Inspired by the company’s desire to “force new technologies and solutions”, the new vehicle has been designed to “exude a sense of attitude”, combining an athletic exterior with a sporty interior and a number of premium features.

Take a look through the photo gallery above to see the new car.

It has also, Toyota asserts, been tested in the toughest environments. As if we’d expect anything less, particularly from a new model that has been developed as a base vehicle for the Dakar Rally.

Tackling rough terrain is a breeze for any modern Land Cruiser, but the company has added further improvements to the GR Sport that are likely to make it an even more competent ride.

New features include an upgraded suspension control system, improving overall stability, as well as a 3D multi-terrain monitor. This now has an automatic option that will assess what the best driving mode is, depending on whether you’re tackling sand, rock, gravel, mud or probably even treacle.

Exterior features on the GR Sport include an exclusive honeycomb radiator grille, as well as fresh front and rear bumpers. It also has revamped wheel-arch moldings and rear mudguards.

More signature elements come in the shape of 18-inch off-road alloy wheels.

Power-wise, the GR Sport has a 3.5-litre V6 engine, producing 409 horsepower.

Naturally, if you drive a special edition, you want it to be obvious, so Toyota has created a series of emblems it has littered around to show that you are, indeed, in possession of a GR Sport.

Inside, drivers will find a leather-clad steering wheel, a special start-up screen that is different to its siblings, front seats with more of those emblems, plus a number of machined carbon-weave panels.

Tech-wise, the GR Sport comes with an array of driver aids, not least Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 package that includes everything from lane-track assist to radar cruise control.

The vehicle is available from Al-Futtaim Toyota now, and costs Dh397,900 ($108,345).