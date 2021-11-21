Life-sized Toyota Land Cruiser built from 440,000 Lego bricks makes Dubai Mall appearance

A full-size version of the stalwart 4x4 is on display in Dubai

Simon Wilgress-Pipe
Nov 21, 2021

Talking about models generally brings to mind images of miniaturised versions of the real thing. That’s not the case with a new project currently on display at The Dubai Mall though. The object, on view for a limited time only, is a full-size Lego version of a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Commissioned by local distributor Al-Futtaim, the model features 440,000 Lego bricks, and the men and women charged with putting the package together took 2,688 hours to do so.

In the mall, it sits alongside a real Land Cruiser, so viewers can see the brick version’s length and height dimensions of 495cm and 188cm match the original. The model weighs in at 2,050kg.

Those present at the launch watched as the covers came off the mock-up, mirroring what car manufacturers do with their latest versions of real vehicles.

This is the first project of its kind in the UAE, but, around the rest of the world, models from Ferrari, Tesla and Ford, amongst others, have had similar treatment.

The Lego Land Cruiser will be on display at the mall until December 15.

