Flashy, limited-edition open-top Lamborghini Sian unveiled: in pictures

Lamborghini has pulled the covers off a new limited-edition, open-top roadster that is a reworking of its Sian coupe – and it is a decidedly futuristic looking bit of kit.

The car has been engineered around the company’s V12 beast of an engine, but it’s a hybrid. Owners won’t need to be too concerned about speed, though, as this new version, with its jumble of petrol and electrical elements, will still do 0-100kph in under two seconds and give a top speed of more than 350kph.

Photos show it in a colour Lamborghini is calling Blu Uranus, which is a hue encapsulating the blue of the sky and the green of the fields, apparently. Those awaiting delivery will get personalised versions though, both inside and out.

If you’re wondering where the name Sian came from, it means ‘flash’ or ‘lightning’ in the local Bolognese dialect – just so no one gets confused and thinks it’s something you should use to plough fields with or similar.

The company has only made 19 of these open-top versions and they’ve all been sold already, so you may be disappointed if you’re not one of the handful to have put their order in already.

The Sian speedboat... coming to seas near you in 2021

The launch comes just a few weeks after news emerged that the manufacturer had teamed up with superyacht builder The Italian Sea Group to create a similarly futuristic speedboat called the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 – and it was a craft inspired by the Sian.

The design is all very Sian, or flash, you might say, with a series of smooth lines all around the hull and, inside, bridge controls inspired by those you’d find in a supercar cabin.

The Tecnomar is inspired by the Sian.

You won’t quite get the speed of its road-going stablemate, but you should feel safe that you’re in one of the fastest boats about – it has a pair of V12 2,000hp engines and the manufacturer says you’ll get more than 60 knots (110kph) when you really open the taps.

The Tecnomar remains a concept at the moment, but sailors with a love for something on the jaw-rattling side, and deep enough pockets, will be able to buy a commercial version in 2021.