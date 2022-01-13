Megan Fox engaged to Machine Gun Kelly: how much is her diamond and emerald ring worth?

Megan Fox is engaged to her rapper partner, Machine Gun Kelly.

Kelly, born Colson Baker, proposed to the actress under the banyan tree the couple claim to have fallen in love sitting under in 2020.

The rapper presented Fox with a striking duo of emerald and diamond rings, which he designed with British jewellery designer Stephen Webster. The stones represent each of their birthstones, emerald for Fox, whose birthday is May 16, and diamond for Kelly, who was born on April 22.

"Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me," Kelly wrote on Instagram.

"I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

How much is Megan Fox's engagement ring worth?

Jeweller Mehul Pethani from Cara Jewellers in Dubai estimates that the pear-shaped diamond is about three carats, while the emerald stone is around five carats.

To buy the ring in Dubai, it would cost Dh250,000 ($68,000), depending on cut and clarity, according to Pethani.

"It's a very different style," Pethani says of the ring style. "Many people don't only want to go for a diamond, so they combine [it] with different coloured stones like emeralds, sapphires and rubies."

He says combining stones makes for an "elegant" design, inspired by royal jewellery styles.

How does Megan Fox's ring compare with other celebrity engagement rings?

Fox's relationship with Kelly has drawn comparison to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's high-profile romance.

Kardashian, 42, and Blink-182 drummer Barker, 45, got engaged on the beach in Montecito, California in October. He had set up an enormous arrangement of roses and candles in the sand, which surrounded the couple as he proposed. The pair have been together since 2020.

The ring is a large oval-shaped diamond, set on a thin white gold or platinum band designed by celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz.

"It's a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone," Schwartz told People magazine. "I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it. He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It's gorgeous and they're happy."

Pethani estimated that the diamond is between eight and 10 carats. To buy the ring in the UAE, it would cost Dh600,000 to Dh1.5 million ($163,000 to $408,000), depending on cut and clarity.

Other celebrities with oval engagement rings include the Duchess of Cambridge, who famously inherited Princess Diana's Garrard oval sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds.

When Ariana Grande got engaged to Dalton Gomez in December 2020, he presented the singer with an oval diamond set on an axis alongside a single pearl. Justin Bieber proposed to now-wife Hailey Bieber with an oval-cut solitaire diamond by Solow & Co, and Blake Lively's engagement ring is an oval pink diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz.

Singer Britney Spears announced her engagement to Iran-born fitness expert Sam Asghari in September.

The bespoke piece of jewellery was created by designer Roman Malayev at Forever Diamonds NY.

The ring is estimated to have cost $70,000 and has the word "lioness" engraved inside, which is Asghari's nickname for his fiancee.