62-carat pink diamond found in Botswana

The Boitumelo diamond was discovered in the Karowe mine in Botswana. Lucara Diamond Corporation

One of the world’s largest pink diamonds has been discovered in Botswana.

At 62.7 carats, it is the largest fancy pink diamond to be recovered in Botswana and one of the world's biggest on record.

Pink diamonds are the rarest, most precious and most coveted of all diamonds and large ones are believed to be the most valuable items in the world.

This diamond has been given the name Boitumelo, meaning "joy" in Setswana.

The impressive diamond measured 26 millimetres by 17mm by 16mm, and is described as a high-quality, fancy pink, Type 2a gem.

Another 22.21 carat fancy pink gem of similar quality was recovered in the same production period, along with two pink diamonds of similar colour and purity.

"Lucara is delighted to announce another historic diamond with the recovery of the Boitumelo," said Eira Thomas, chief executive of Lucara Diamond Corporation.

"These remarkable pink diamonds join a collection of significant diamond recoveries in 2021."

In the year so far, the Karowe mine has produced 17 diamonds larger than 100 carats, including five of more than 300 carats.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

Zimbabwe v UAE, ODI series All matches at the Harare Sports Club: 1 st ODI, Wednesday, April 10 2 nd ODI, Friday, April 12 3 rd ODI, Sunday, April 14 4 th ODI, Tuesday, April 16 UAE squad: Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

