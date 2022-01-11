Best of UAE Property of the Week - which was your favourite in 2021?

We like choosing them, and you like looking at them.

Each week The National selects a home that's on the market for its Property of the Week feature – and, whether it's located in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, they come in all different shapes and sizes.

From private islands to swimming pools in the lounge and cinemas in the basement, these haven't been your typical two-up, two down-style homes, or regular new build apartments of which there are plenty across the UAE.

The Bentley Palace on Sweden Island located within the World Islands development in Dubai. All photos: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

This seven-bedroom mansion is part of The Heart of Europe development at The World Islands off the coast of Dubai. It is one of nine villas on the Sweden Island, of which eight have been sold. The villa comes with eight bathrooms, has a built up area of 25,000 square feet and sits on a plot of 34,500 square feet.

The neighbours are made up of regional royalty, and a new buyer must be vetted by the authorities first, and then be approved by all the neighbours.

A loft is an open plan style of living. All images courtesy Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

Just because the price tag isn't in the dozens of millions doesn't mean it can't be super cool. This loft, located on a high floor in the Sadaf 6 development in JBR, is made for a young (or old) hipster with its high ceilings and open plan layout.

The extensive upgrades and refurbishment cost approximately Dh500,000.

The privacy of your own pool in a community development. All images courtesy Henry Wiltshire International

Again, not the most expensive, or the biggest, but has so much going for it. This villa set in the sought-after Al Zeina community at Al Raha Beach has the privacy of a penthouse apartment, plus the views, but still has its own outdoor space.

The design is tasteful, there's something for all of the family and the community has its own beach for residents.

This Palm Jumeirah property is on the market for Dh100 million. Courtesy BlackBrick Property

High-end living at its finest. This six-bedroom, six-bathroom Palm Jumeirah property has a gym, sauna, spa, cinema, infinity pool and 67 metres of private white, sandy beach.

The owner will be only one of 16 who own a property at the very frond tip of one of the world's largest manmade archipelagos.

Stepping into this villa, located in Dubai's Green Community, transports you to a 19-century Parisian home. Courtesy Luxury Property

This unusual renovated three-bedroom property decorated in 19th-century Parisian style is located in the Green Community West, in the outskirts of the city in Dubai Investments Park.

It is unlike any you'll find elsewhere in the UAE and is like something straight out of the Netflix series Bridgerton.

The Elite Residence six-bedroom penthouse with an indoor pool in the living room. All photos: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

This six-bedroom, eight-bathroom penthouse property in Elite Residence in Dubai Marina was on the market for between Dh33m and Dh35m.

Properties that come with their own swimming pool are no rarity in the UAE – however, apartments with a swimming pool inside the living room are not common.

It also comes with plenty of other benefits such as 360° views.