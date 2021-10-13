Property of the week: Dubai Marina penthouse with a swimming pool in the living room

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at the Elite Residence penthouse in Dubai Marina.

The key details

This six-bedroom, eight-bathroom penthouse property is a new addition to the Dubai property market. The full-floor penthouse in Elite Residence in Dubai Marina is spread across 12,469 square feet.

The elephant in the room, in the case of this particular property, is of course the indoor swimming pool, which takes up a large portion of the living room.

The property is on the market for between Dh33 million ($8.9m) and Dh35m.

Elite Residence penthouse boasts a swimming pool in the middle of the living room. Photo: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

What's the story?

Properties that come with their own swimming pool are no rarity in the UAE – apartments with pools on their balcony are even starting to pop up more frequently. However, apartments with a swimming pool inside the living room are not common.

The Elite Residence penthouse is new to the market, and the large private indoor pool is a standout feature.

Far from its only selling point, the six-bedroom apartment boasts 360° views that take in Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Marina skyline, Emirates Golf Cluband the Burj Al Arab from different parts of the property.

Palm Jumeirah views from the bar area of the Elite Residence penthouse. Photo: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

There are two large, open-plan living rooms and a dining area, along with a spacious open-plan kitchen with built-in appliances.

The six bedrooms each feature en-suite facilities, and there is also an en-suite maid's room. With eye-catching decor and furniture, the property is being sold fully furnished. It has not been upgraded since it was fully renovated throughout.

It comes with six car parking spaces.

What the broker says ...

Do apartments with pools inside the living room come on to the market often?

No, it’s indeed very rare to have a pool within an apartment, which makes this a unique offering.

Is the pool the property's main selling point?

It is one of the main selling points. Other selling points with equal value are that this is a full-floor penthouse on the top floor of Elite Residence with a 360° skyline view of Dubai. There are fantastic panoramic views that include the Palm Jumeirah, the blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Marina skyline, Emirates Golf Club and the Burj Al Arab hotel.

How much value does a private pool add to a property?

While having a private pool is a nice perk, it is the overall factors of the upgrades, location, views and size of the home that give it its value. Having a private pool is rarely a deciding factor, but can create a point of difference. The private pool can be used all year round, no matter the weather. It also adds to the novelty of owning such a home.

A modern open-plan kitchen. Photo: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

How long has this property been on the market?

This property just came to the market four weeks ago.

Why is Dubai Marina such a popular neighbourhood?

The Dubai Marina is a well-developed and complete community with an amazing location, with access to all the amenities one may desire. Some of the properties also have spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah and the sea. Another perk is access to public transportation, with the metro, tram, bus and monorail.

What inspired the decor inside the home?

The initial owner had a passion for designing interiors and so designed the home to fit his personal living specifications.

Stephan Hirzel, senior global property consultant at Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty, www.luxhabitat.ae