Property of the week: Dh1 million Al Khawaneej, Dubai rental with a car showroom inside

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a sprawling modern family home in Al Khawaneej, Dubai.

The key details

This five-bedroom, eight-bathroom property has been under construction for the past five years, but is now ready to be moved into.

Spread across 1,068 square metres, this sizeable property is located in a quiet suburb, set outside of the busy city centre.

What's the story?

Brand new to the market, this Al Khawaneej property has something of a show home quality to it.

If you're someone with a collection of sports cars or classic cars, this is the home for you, thanks to the car turntable in the heart of the property. Visible from around the house thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, the turntable is the perfect place to showcase your favourite vehicle.

However, this is by no means a one-car home. In the basement, there is a five-car garage to house the rest of your collection.

Prospective residents will be able to show off their prized cars on this turntable. Photo: Haus and Haus

Outside, the property is pristinely landscaped, and has a private pool and sunbathing area. There is a large olive tree set inside the entrance, offering a warm welcome to any visitors. There is also a snug outdoor seating area with a fire feature for winter evenings.

Inside, there are a number of formal and informal living rooms throughout the property, as well as a home office, modern kitchen with integrated appliances and a formal dining area.

The bedrooms have en-suite facilities, with walk-in wardrobes and a dressing room in the master suite.

The property is being sold fully furnished with a modern smart-home system, ensuring it is an intuitive and comfortable place to live.

Privacy is guaranteed at the property's personal pool. Photo: Haus and Haus

What the broker says ...

What makes this property stand out?

From a marketing perspective, the show-stopper is the car turntable which is inside the property (any petrolhead’s dream!) It took five years to complete the construction and interior finishing, with the owner personally overseeing the whole journey.

The quality of the property can only truly appreciated when you step foot inside, as you get an overwhelming feeling of class and sophistication. This is a testament to the owner's vision and attention to detail displayed throughout the entire home.

Do properties of this standard come on to the market often?

It is rare to see a home of this nature with such exquisite taste implemented throughout. Sometimes I see a property which is huge in size, but is almost too big and lacks that homely touch to it. Sometimes the finishing can be quite dated compared to the contemporary homes that are proving to be more popular as the Dubai market matures.

The entrance to the grand Al Khalwaneej property by night. Photo: Haus and Haus

Who would most likely end up renting this property?

This home will naturally appeal to car enthusiasts to be able to show off their supercars or collectable classics to guests they are entertaining.

On the other hand, it’s not limited to just this audience, as the turntable doesn’t have to be used and the tenants can maximise the space in the room. This home will certainly suit families of all sizes who appreciate a living environment designed for class, as well as comfort.

The price tag that comes with the villa is steep. However, I know that it is achievable as properties of this impeccable standard are rare to the market and there will be people out there that think the same and are willing to pay the price to live in luxury.

Are there any restrictions on who can rent this property?

There are no restrictions on who can rent the property; the number-one priority for the landlord is finding a family who appreciate the time and effort they have invested in the property over the last five years, and will treat it like their own home accordingly.

What makes Al Khawaneej such a desirable place to live?

Al Khawaneej is a great location for those wanting to live in a peaceful community in Dubai, but be within a 15-minute drive to Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai.

The community has great places to visit, such as The Yard, walking trails, shops, and arts and crafts for all ages. Al Khawaneej is also home to the Last Exit, which is a collective of fantastic places to dine at.

Will this property be rented furnished?

The property is rented furnished to the point where the tenant only needs to bring a suitcase of clothes with them, or perhaps a few suitcases to fill the amazing walk-in wardrobe in the master suite.

Has the recent surge in prices affected the rental price of this property?

It has been widely reported that the Dubai market has shown great resilience to the pandemic, proven by house prices increasing month-on-month throughout 2021 across most of the emirate, especially in the villa communities.

This is a testament to the leadership shown by the government of Dubai who have implemented an array of initiatives to ensure the accelerated rate of recovery of the economy is one of, if not, the, fastest in the world.

The majority of my clientele this year have been people who are relocating from abroad; they have seen the way Dubai has proactively dealt with the pandemic, and deem the emirate a much more suitable place to live and start-up a new business, or expand their current one, compared to other cities around the world.

As a luxury property specialist, I have seen prices in this sector soar throughout this year compared with transaction prices over the previous recent years, which naturally will have positive impact on the price this villa will achieve.

- Jessica Eaton, leasing consultant at Haus & Haus Real Estate