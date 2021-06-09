Property of the week: Dh10.6 million Abu Dhabi villa with a 'one-of-a-kind' view

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a look at a podium villa at Al Zeina in the Al Raha Beach development in Abu Dhabi.

The key details

This corner property is located in a central position within the popular Al Zeina community. Unlike regular villas, it is set a few floors above ground level, yet it comes with a private outdoor space, including a pool.

With six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, it is spread across 7,765 square feet and is on the market for Dh10.6 million.

The main lounge is huge. Courtesy Henry Wiltshire

What's the story?

For those with a decent budget, one of the trickiest decisions to make when buying (or renting) property in the UAE is whether to go for an apartment with an amazing view, or the more grounded option of a villa that tends to provide more space.

But, in this unusual instance, you can have the best of both worlds.

The villa is being marketed as having the space and feel of a house, and yet comes with the benefits of living in a development.

And that means communal swimming pools (as well as your own), gyms, retail outlets and, best of all, a huge beach open only to residents.

Add to that the wide walkways popular for dog owners, palm trees galore and a holiday vibe and it's easy to see why it's a favourite among families.

The villa, meanwhile, is a fine example of tasteful customisation from its granite island and fresh cabinetry in the kitchen to the remote-controlled blinds and entertainment room with enviable views over Yas Island and along the channel towards the downtown area of the city.

It isn't flash, but instead is smart and welcoming and should quickly ease the question of "how would I live here?" that viewers ask themselves.

What the brokers say ...

Who would the property appeal to?

This home is every entertainer’s dream. With an open floor plan centred around a designer gourmet kitchen, lovely private pool with large sun terraces and built-in entertainment systems on many levels, every corner of this unrivalled villa encapsulates the breathtaking views Al Raha Beach has to offer.

Centrally located in a quiet, exclusive section of an established and thriving community, this home offers the ultimate convenience and a family-friendly lifestyle.

Situated in a prime location, it is minutes away from Yas Island and the airport, only 20 minutes to downtown Abu Dhabi, and less than an hour from Dubai.

The views across the Al Raha Beach area. Courtesy Henry Wiltshire

How much have the upgrades added to the price?

The podium villa is crafted by a world-renowned interior designer of five-star hotels (including the W Hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi) and the tasteful interior upgrades are evidently classic and sophisticated. This, in turn, has exponentially enhanced the property value with its unique features and will also save the potential buyer the headaches and fuss of doing the work themselves.

A property like this is rarely on the market and we expect a lot of interest from discerning buyers who desire something special.

Is this the pinnacle of living in the Al Raha Beach area?

Absolutely! While there are other villas in the area, most are situated at the ground level and thus are not afforded the same spectacular, sweeping views. From this property, you can see everything from the F1 grandstands and W Hotel on Yas Island to the Etihad Towers and WTC on the Corniche, and everything in between including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Sheikh Zayed Bridge and the new Etihad Arena.

No other podium villas at Al Zeina have this view; it is truly one of a kind. The ample space of a villa paired with the benefits of townhouse living, gives you the best of both worlds.

Andrew Covill, director, Henry Wiltshire International