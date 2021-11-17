Dubai Property of the Week: loft-style living for Dh4.5m in JBR

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a loft-style apartment in Dubai's Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR).

The key details

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft has been fully renovated and is on the market for Dh4.5 million with Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty.

It comes furnished and is spread across 1,749 square feet. It is located on a high floor in the Sadaf 6 development which is set in a vibrant area close to the beach and the shops and restaurants along The Walk.

What's the story?

Is there a style of living that Dubai doesn't cater to? Ok, maybe country farmhouses or barn conversions are in short supply, but basically this is the city that caters to everyone, and that includes fans of lofts.

Lofts came to the fore during the early to mid-1900s in cities such as New York, or even a century earlier in Paris, where former industrial buildings were turned into living/work spaces by artists where the open plan setting allowed creativity to blossom.

Over the decades that followed, lofts became increasingly trendy, and not just among bohemian folk. Modern loft conversions are now very much part of the luxury segment, and while in this instance JBR doesn't have an industrial heritage, it does provide one of Dubai's trendiest settings.

It would certainly suit a buyer with a hip and happening lifestyle as you can move straight in with all furnishing in place. The open-plan design is perfect for entertaining, with fantastic views out to sea to impress the guests and a pool table ready for some competitive fun.

The layout has been segmented, so it feels as though it has separate dining and lounge areas, while the stairs without a handrail provide a touch of extra character. The scale of the high ceiling is felt thanks to the fantastic shelving unit which stretches up from the floor.

You could just imagine Harvey Specter from TV show Suits, or another city slicker marching into this place after a hard day at the office.

Dh4.5m loft in Dubai's JBR

What the broker says ...

What are the benefits of loft-style living?

Lofts offer living space with no interior walls, high ceilings and wide internal space which give much flexibility for both work, play and rest.

High ceilings give a lot of space for design options and artwork and the open floor space allows for endless creativity. Floor to ceiling glass windows provide plenty of natural light and lookout to magnificent views.

Most loft apartments are refurbished and renovated to give the property a unique personality.

Are there other areas of Dubai with decent loft-style homes?

Dubai Marina (Marina 23), Downtown Dubai (The Lofts) or Palm Jumeirah (One Palm) are among other areas where you can find loft apartments in Dubai.

The renovations are impressive – roughly how much does it cost to bring up to this standard?

It cost approximately Dh500,000 for the extensive upgrades and refurbishment in this loft apartment.

Has there been more interest in the JBR area since Ain Dubai opened? Has it affected prices for units with a view?

The Luxury apartment segment has in general seen a steady increase in prices this year. After a strong start to 2021 this trend has continued in the second half of the year.

Compared to the second quarter of 2021 the average price per square foot in JBR is up by around 6 per cent in the third quarter. Units with unobstructed views of Dubai icons such as Palm Jumeirah or Ain Dubai are in very high demand and are sold on premium.

– Bassel Elmasri, senior global property consultant at Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty