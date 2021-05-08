Dubai's World Islands developer says Heart of Europe project will open to public later this year

The developers of a $5 billion (Dh18.4bn) luxury project on Dubai’s World Islands said the first phase of the project is on course to be open to the public in time for Expo 2020.

The Kleindienst Group, which is behind The Heart of Europe, said the first phase of the project on the artificial islands would open towards the end of the year.

The project, which has been much delayed, not least because of the pandemic, is expected to be finally completed by 2022 and 2023, according to the group’s chairman Josef Kleindienst.

Quote We sent completion notices to hundreds of owners and have agreed with them to open up the islands when the pandemic situation allows

The development includes 10 “palaces” with private beaches, hundreds of smaller villas and apartments, hotels, plus floating “seahorse” villas.

The latest attraction was revealed last week. Known as Rainbow Beach, it adds 800 metres of shoreline to The Heart of Europe's existing 3,580m of white, sandy beaches, according to the developer.

Mr Kleindienst added that the unique nature of the project meant it was in a position to thrive in a post-pandemic world, saying that people will be looking for a sense of escapism following the travel restrictions brought about by Covid-19.

"Keeping firmly in mind the pandemic situation and relevant authority recommendations concerning tourism activities, we plan to open initial parts of The Heart Of Europe to the public around Expo 2020 commencing this October, a point when we believe tourists will flock back to Dubai with Covid hopefully behind us," Mr Kleindienst said.

“From a physical resort perspective, we are ready, and have been to some extent since 2020. But from a lifestyle perspective, many would agree right now is not the right time.”

Two of the more noteworthy constructions on the six-island cluster, situated 4 kilometres off the Dubai coast, are a beach palace known as Sweden Island, which was sold pre-pandemic for Dh100 million, and the floating villas, known as seahorses, which have been bought for prices up to Dh20m.

The Sweden Beach Palace is one of the main attractions at The Heart of Europe. Courtesy: Kleindienst Group

Last year, Mr Kleindienst told The National that he guaranteed people would move into the villas, floating villas and hotels by the end of 2020. However, like so many projects around the globe, the pandemic caused significant delays.

Development on the World Islands project has encountered delays since it was first announced in 2003, with handover to developers taking place in 2008.

In 2018, it was reported that one of the floating villas had sunk near the Burj Al Arab but Mr Kleindienst insisted it was an events platform that had fallen into the sea.

In the same year, American actress Lindsay Lohan announced plans to build her themed resort, Lindsayland, on the World Islands.

She unveiled her plan on Instagram, receiving more than 20,000 likes before deleting the post.

Mr Kleindienst, a former Austrian police officer, has maintained throughout that he would prove critics of the project wrong.

He said The Heart of Europe was aimed at those looking for second homes for staycations, weekend breaks and longer holidays.

“We sent completion notices to hundreds of owners and have agreed with them to open up the islands when the pandemic situation allows,” he said.

“This way, they can arrive in The Heart of Europe to the second home lifestyle they bought into, at a time when they can enjoy their properties with their families safely and our amenities will be ready to fully receive guests.”

Mr Kleindienst is adamant the project remains on track despite the pandemic.

“We sold out all of what we released under phase 1 and phase 2,” he said.

“We will also release new units and launch new projects during Expo 2020.

“We aim to conclude the sale of all additional release lists comprising of hotel suites and villas by the end of this year, and complete the entire $5 billion project through 2022 and 2023.”

Mr Kleindienst is buoyant about the future of the project, saying its uniqueness would be a huge selling point with visitors from the UAE looking for staycations, as well as international tourists.

“Lockdowns and restricted movements in many countries will drive many discerning tourists to seek a true sense of escapism in a safe destination where they can chill and thrill,” he said.

“In the long-term, investors will increasingly choose to commit their second home budget with us and word-of-mouth recommendations will encourage more guests to book their vacation time with us.”

THE BIO Ms Al Ameri likes the variety of her job, and the daily environmental challenges she is presented with. Regular contact with wildlife is the most appealing part of her role at the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi. She loves to explore new destinations and lives by her motto of being a voice in the world, and not an echo. She is the youngest of three children, and has a brother and sister. Her favourite book, Moby Dick by Herman Melville helped inspire her towards a career exploring the natural world.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner Canvassed, Par Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Meydan Cup – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,810m Winner Dubai Future, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas – Group 3 (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Mouheeb, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 8.15pm Firebreak Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 9.50pm Meydan Classic – Conditions (TB) $$50,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm Dubai Sprint – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Man Of Promise, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

