Property of the week: Dh100 million Palm Jumeirah beachfront mansion

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a look at a beachfront mansion on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah.

The key details

High-end living at its finest. This six-bedroom, six-bathroom Palm Jumeirah property is spread across 14,420 square feet on a 14,451 square feet plot, complete with its own gym, sauna, spa, cinema, infinity pool and a private beach.

The property is being sold furnished and has been on the market for five weeks.

Views of Dubai Marina, and the property's infinity pool, from the top-floor terrace. Courtesy BlackBrick Property

What's the story?

Does it come any better than a home complete with its own stretch of private beach?

This waterfront villa is located on Palm Jumeirah. Set over three storeys, the property has been designed to make the most of light and space, with floor-to-ceiling windows, floating steps, a reflection pond, a framed sculptural tree and a luxurious infinity swimming pool.

The property is located on the tip of the frond, with access to its own private beach, looking out on the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai Marina skyline.

The ground floor boasts spacious living and dining rooms, with a large family kitchen. There is also a guest bedroom and staff quarters.

Upstairs, on the first floor, prospective buyers will find a gym, complete with spa and steam room, along with a luxurious private cinema and four en-suite bedrooms.

Adding to the air of luxury that the property delivers, the second floor offers itself over to the master suite, which comes with a separate office, spa and sun terrace.

Al fresco, the property comes into its own, boasting shaded terraces, a barbecue area, an infinity pool and 67 metres of private white, sandy beach.

The property is located on a 67-metre-stretch of private beach. Courtesy BlackBrick Property

What the brokers say ...

What makes this property worth its Dh100 million price tag?

The value of an ultra-luxury property can at times be debated, however, when a property has several unique selling points, is built to the highest of standards and is located in an ultra-prime location, then there is little room for debate and the price tag is unquestionable. Villa Aurum, a BlackBrick Luxury Collection property, is one of those homes where the Dh100 million price tag is well justified.

Villa Aurum's location, on the tip of Palm Jumeirah's Frond M, reinforces that location is everything. As an owner of this villa, you will be only one of 16 that own a property at the very frond tip of one of the world's largest manmade archipelagos.

What makes this property stand out?

Being on the tip of the frond, Villa Aurum offers more than 60 metres of direct private beach access with a 20m infinity pool ensuring maximum use for family fun or entertaining guests.

The open-plan design allows for all living and entertaining areas to be maximised, while ensuring adequate privacy through well-placed soft furnishings.

A luxury home cinema room. Courtesy BlackBrick Property

What inspired the decor in the property?

The owner has installed Italian marble and other stone work throughout the home. All the furniture is Italian branded and placed by an Italian interior designer.

The design is heavily influenced by the sea with the connection between built and natural environment being at the core, similar to that you commonly experience along the Italian Mediterranean coastline.

What attracts high-end buyers to Palm Jumeirah?

Palm Jumeirah will always be a special address in Dubai. It is well-known internationally and boasts more than 78 kilometres of coastline. The restaurants, beach clubs, hotels, yachts and open space pull together to create a world-class lifestyle destination. It is a truly stunning beachside address, unlike anywhere else in the world.

– Matthew Bate, founder and chief executive at BlackBrick, www.blackbrickproperty.com

