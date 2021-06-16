Why did Cristiano Ronaldo shun two Coca-Cola bottles at Euro 2020?

It’s not every day that a man makes headlines – and costs a company billions – simply by moving two soda bottles to the side.

But it’s certainly not surprising when that man is Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Monday, June 14, the Juventus star created quite a stir during a pre-match press conference, when he was seated with two bottles of Coca-Cola in front of him. When he spotted the bottles, he pushed them as far away from himself as possible.

He then picked up the bottle of water which he granted his seal of approval with the word “agua” (water in Portuguese), suggesting that people should be drinking that instead.

Coca-Cola is one of the official sponsors of the Euro 2020. On Tuesday, Coca-Cola’s share price dropped to $55.41, giving the company a market value of $238.9 billion. The share price at the close of trading the preceding Friday was $56.16 valuing the company at $242.1b n, meaning it had suffered a $4bn loss.

The company seems to be taking the incident in its stride though; it has since responded with a statement that “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences”.

A Euros spokesperson has also commented that "players are offered water alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar on arrival at our press conferences".

It seemed like an innocuous move, but the casual dismissal of the soft drink giant has soon gone viral, with plenty weighing in online.

#CocaCola #christianoronaldo Coke Coca Cola Elon : My one tweet can change crypto market Ronaldo : Hold my water pic.twitter.com/9bxzeIwaDU — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) June 16, 2021

Please drink water when you are thirsty, not coloured, carbonated sugar water. If you don't trust me, ask Ronaldo! Good morning https://t.co/uKnIJqr4cL — RadhakrishnanRK (@RKRadhakrishn) June 16, 2021

Even American football star Tom Brady took to Twitter to show his support.

Like Brady, many have suggested that the saccharine-loaded move should come as no surprise from Ronaldo, who is known for having a strict diet and health regimen.

According to ESPN FC, Ronaldo has up to six meals a day, with two lunches and two dinners daily. A typical snack is avocado toast, while meals comprise heavily of fish, chicken, meat and salads.

Cristiano Ronaldo eats up to 6 meals and sometimes naps 5 times a day 😳 pic.twitter.com/Obdaw34GRp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 22, 2020

During a 2020 trip to Dubai, he spoke out about his disdain for junk food. A short interview, after winning the Player of the Century title at the at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards revealed that he disliked it when his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, drank soda.

“I'm hard with him sometimes because he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta,” Ronaldo had stated. "I fight with him when he eats chips and fries and everything, I don't like it."