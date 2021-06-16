Why did Cristiano Ronaldo shun two Coca-Cola bottles at Euro 2020?

The footballer’s casual dismissal of the brand is believe to have caused the company’s share price to plummet

It’s not every day that a man makes headlines – and costs a company billions – simply by moving two soda bottles to the side.

But it’s certainly not surprising when that man is Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Monday, June 14, the Juventus star created quite a stir during a pre-match press conference, when he was seated with two bottles of Coca-Cola in front of him. When he spotted the bottles, he pushed them as far away from himself as possible.

Read more

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah enjoys the victory over Arsenal. ReutersMohamed Salah celebrates his 29th birthday with cake in Dubai

Watch: France's Paul Pogba removes beer bottle from Euro 2020 press conference

He then picked up the bottle of water which he granted his seal of approval with the word “agua” (water in Portuguese), suggesting that people should be drinking that instead.

Coca-Cola is one of the official sponsors of the Euro 2020. On Tuesday, Coca-Cola’s share price dropped to $55.41, giving the company a market value of $238.9 billion. The share price at the close of trading the preceding Friday was $56.16 valuing the company at $242.1bn, meaning it had suffered a $4bn loss.

The company seems to be taking the incident in its stride though; it has since responded with a statement that “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences”.

A Euros spokesperson has also commented that "players are offered water alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar on arrival at our press conferences".

It seemed like an innocuous move, but the casual dismissal of the soft drink giant has soon gone viral, with plenty weighing in online.

Even American football star Tom Brady took to Twitter to show his support.

Like Brady, many have suggested that the saccharine-loaded move should come as no surprise from Ronaldo, who is known for having a strict diet and health regimen.

According to ESPN FC, Ronaldo has up to six meals a day, with two lunches and two dinners daily. A typical snack is avocado toast, while meals comprise heavily of fish, chicken, meat and salads.

During a 2020 trip to Dubai, he spoke out about his disdain for junk food. A short interview, after winning the Player of the Century title at the at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards revealed that he disliked it when his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, drank soda.

“I'm hard with him sometimes because he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta,” Ronaldo had stated. "I fight with him when he eats chips and fries and everything, I don't like it."

Updated: June 16, 2021 02:58 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
US President Joe Biden says he will warn Vladimir Putin over the consequences of Russian cyber-aggression. EPA 

Vladimir Putin lands in Geneva for tense summit with Joe Biden

Europe
A Covid-19 safety sign on Al Qahirah street, Abu Dhabi, reminds people of restrictions. Victor Besa / The National 

Abu Dhabi trials use of advanced scanners to detect potential Covid-19 cases

Health
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed and his sons and nephews join parents and nephews in Abu Dhabi to volunteer in the complementary study of the immune response to the Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3 to 17 years. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Abu Dhabi ruling family children part of adolescent Sinopharm trial

UAE Government
The International Space Station, pictured with Russia's ISS Progress 77 cargo craft attached to the Pirs docking compartment, orbits into a sunset 430 kilometres above the South Pacific. This long duration photograph also shows Earth's airglow (a faint emission of light in the upper atmosphere) and a starry night sky. Nasa

UAE in talks with international partners to secure second mission to ISS

Science
Steven Castelluccia / The National

The Debt Panel: 'I haven't used my credit card for three years but the amount I owe on it is ballooning'

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read