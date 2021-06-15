Mohamed Salah celebrates his 29th birthday with cake in Dubai

The Egyptian star has been enjoying some time away from the football pitch

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, many of the world's best footballers are in action at the moment with Euro 2020 and the Copa America in full swing.

But for Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, there has been the opportunity for some down time.

Read More

Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool to a third-place finish in the 2020/21 Premier League. AFPMohamed Salah poses with Al Ahly stars past and present

The Liverpool goal machine still has cause for celebration however, and was spotted in Dubai having a cake delivered to his table to mark his 29th birthday.

Salah, who has been a regular visitor to the UAE in recent years, looked relaxed as he gathered with friends at Brunch and Cake in Jumeirah.

The cake was even red – matching the colours of both Liverpool and the Egyptian national team.

Prior to arriving in Dubai, Salah had posted a number of images from his homeland where he had been enjoying the beach.

Meanwhile, other Premier League stars who aren't involved in the international tournaments have also recently jetted into Dubai.

Tottenham's Dele Alli, like so many big name players before him, put the Nad Al Sheba sports complex to good use.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe was also made his whereabouts known, posting this image from Palm Jumeirah.

Updated: June 15, 2021 07:59 PM

