Mohamed Salah poses with Al Ahly stars past and present

Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has posted a picture of himself alongside a who's who of players, past and present, to represent Cairo giants Al Ahly.

Salah, 28, posted a picture on Twitter alongside former Ahly midfielder and captain Hossam Ghaly, Trezeguet, who plies his trade alongside Salah in the Premier League at Aston Villa, and current Egypt right-back Mohamed Nany.

Ghaly, 39, hung up his boots in 2018 as one of Al Ahly's most decorated and celebrated after four separate stints at the club that included four Egyptian league titles and three Egyptian Cups.

Like Ghaly, Trezeguet began his career at Africa's most successful club, in 2012, helping the club to back-to-back CAF Champions Leagues.

Defender Hany, 25, has made more than 120 appearances for Al Ahly since his debut in 2014 and plays alongside Salah and Trezeguet in the Egypt national team.

Salah helped the Reds to a third-placed finish in the 2020/21 Premier League, 16 points behind champions Manchester City.

He has scored 125 goals for the Merseysiders since joining from Roma in 2017, winning the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Unlike Ghaly, Trezeguet and Hany, Salah has no playing connection with Al Ahly. He began his career at Cairo-based Al Mokawloon in 2010 before beginning his odyssey across Europe at clubs in Switzerland, Italy and England.

Liverpool 2020/21 season ratings

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 1319642468 LIVERPOOL 2020/21 SEASON RATINGS: Jurgen Klopp 5 - The 53-year-old did not cope with the defensive injury crisis. He allowed Dejan Lovren to be sold and not replaced, meaning that the squad was left with just three front-line centre-backs. Then he tried to solve the back-four problems by using midfielders. That affected the balance of the side. Once he deployed dedicated, albeit inexperienced, centre-backs and returned Fabinho to the midfield, things improved. Rival managers came to terms with his tactics and Klopp was slow to adapt. Things got back on track in the last month of the season but even then the team were living on a knife-edge. Getty (Getty Images)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

