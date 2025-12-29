Gianni Infantino announces Fifa Best Awards to be held in Dubai next year

Fifa president Gianni Infantino announced that next year's Fifa Best Awards will be held in Dubai during a keynote speech at the World Sports Summit.

Infantino made the announcement during his speech: The Next 90 Minutes: Charting the On-Pitch Evolution of Football to kick off the two-day summit.

The Fifa Best Awards reward the best men's and women's players, as well as coaches and teams. It is voted for by fans, media representatives, captains and national team coaches for their performances.

France and Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 men's Fifa Best award at a ceremony in Qatar on December 16, with Barcelona midfield maestro Aitana Bonmati collecting the women's prize.

The pair were also named men's and women's player of the year at the Globe Soccer Awards, also held in Dubai, on Sunday evening.

A star-studded roster of sporting talent has been assembled for the two-day World Sports Summit event, which runs from Monday and Tuesday at Madinat Jumeirah.

Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur and the Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario are among the big names set to speak on Monday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said the summit would help shape the future of sport both in the UAE and abroad.

“This first-of-its-kind sports summit, originating in the UAE, will bring together sports leaders, specialists and individuals with proven leadership and professional expertise from across the global sports sector,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“The summit will serve as a global platform for dialogue on sports development and for shaping its future through effective strategic initiatives, legislation and agreements.

The summit, organised by Dubai Sports Council, boasts more than 70 speakers, including industry leaders, stars and legends under the theme “uniting the world through sport”.

