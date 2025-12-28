Fifa boss Infantino, Ronaldo and Jabeur to speak on opening day of World Sports Summit in Dubai

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur and the Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario are among the big names set to speak on Monday at the World Sports Summit in Dubai.

A star-studded roster of sporting talent has been assembled for the two-day event which runs across December 29-30 at Madinat Jumeirah.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said the summit would help shape the future of sport both in the UAE and abroad.

“This first-of-its-kind sports summit, originating in the UAE, will bring together sports leaders, specialists and individuals with proven leadership and professional expertise from across the global sports sector,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“The summit will serve as a global platform for dialogue on sports development and for shaping its future through effective strategic initiatives, legislation and agreements.

“Through the World Sports Summit, we aim to unify efforts and lay strong foundations for enhancing the role of sport in empowering communities, inspiring generations, and attracting and developing talent. We are committed to launching pioneering initiatives and bringing the world together in Dubai to strengthen international co-operation and help shape the future.”

The summit, organised by Dubai Sports Council, boasts more than 70 speakers, including industry leaders, stars and legends under the theme “uniting the world through sport”.

After the introductions, Infantino is the first speaker on the programme and is set to deliver a 15-minute address “charting the on-pitch evolution of football”.

He will be followed by His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of Bahrain's Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, and a decorated endurance rider and athlete.

Djokovic will discuss the incredible longevity that has enabled him to win a record 24 grand slam titles, while fellow tennis champions Jabeur and Paula Badosa will appear together for a panel in the afternoon session.

Ons Jabeur to open tennis academy in Dubai 01:46

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will join the summit to talk about his rise from a troubled childhood to become the world's only eight-division champion. The reigning heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will also appear to discuss how he emerged as arguably boxing's pound-for-pound number one fighter.

The Paris-Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi will talk to former Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch about how he transformed the club into European champions.

Dr Ahmad Al Falasi, the UAE Minister of Sports, will offer insight into the UAE's sporting ambitions and plans for the future, while The Mohammed Bin Rashed Global Sports Awards will also be presented on Monday.

Closing the show will be a panel featuring a number of pioneering female executives from the US sports market before a fireside chat with the Brazilian national team legend Ronaldo.

Day two is similarly packed with household names, including the former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov and a host of football greats, including: Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Cafu, Didier Deschamps, Carles Puyol, Fabio Cannavaro, Andres Iniesta and Alessandro Del Piero.

