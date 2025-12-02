Oleksandr Usyk says Deontay Wilder 'first option' for 2026

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksander Usyk has identified Deontay Wilder as his potential next opponent, saying the American is his "first option" when he returns to the ring next year.

The Ukrainian, 38, stopped Britain's Daniel Dubois in London in July to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champ, then vacated his WBO belt, with Fabio Wardley upgraded from 'interim' to full WBO champion.

Usyk, who plans to fight for two more years, still holds the WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles.

"I continue fighting next year. I want to fight Deontay Wilder. I think it's interesting," he told Boxing King Media.

Wilder, a former WBC world champion and once the division's most feared puncher, has struggled since his trilogy with Tyson Fury.

The 40-year-old has seen his career hit a few more bumps in the road, including consecutive losses to Joseph Parker in 2023 and Zhilei Zhang last year. Wilder was away from the ring for more than a year, then defeated Tyrrell Anthony Herndon via TKO in June.

"He is a world champion guy. A very famous and strong guy," Usyk said of Wilder. "One of the great heavyweights of the last 10 years. I spoke with my team and said he is the first option."

Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel said they are open to discussion with Usyk's team as Wilder plots a path back to heavyweight gold 10 years after he first became WBC champion by dethroning Bermane Stiverne.

"Usyk is a great champion," Finkel told Sky Sports. "We have plans for next year and we'd like Oleksandr Usyk to be part of them.

"If we receive the right offer, we would be open to that fight."

Usyk, a former undisputed champion at cruiserweight before moving up to heavyweight, is unbeaten in 24 professional bouts (15 KOs), while Alabama native Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) has 20 first-round knockouts on his CV.

Usyk – who has twice beaten Fury, Dubois and Anthony Joshua – has previously said he plans to fight for only two more years, aiming to return to the ring in 2026.

The Olympic gold medalist became boxing's first undisputed champion in 25 years when he beat Fury via split decision in May 2024.

