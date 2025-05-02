Meat the Fish review: Beloved Beirut spot brings fresh and familiar flavours to Dubai

Some restaurants serve more than just food – they offer a sense of belonging. Meat the Fish has always been that kind of place for me, a destination I find myself going back to over and over again during my trips to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/beirut/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/beirut/">Beirut</a>, both for the familiar faces and flavours. For me, the restaurant is synonymous with hearty meals and conversations. It’s where I’ve spent countless hours indulging in my favourite foods while catching up with my favourite people after being away for months on end. So when the beloved Beirut-born concept opened an outpost in Dubai, I knew it would be more than just another addition to the city’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/restaurants/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/restaurants/">rich culinary scene</a>. Instead, it felt personal, like a piece of home had made its way to the UAE. Meat the Fish Dubai is tucked along the picturesque waterfront promenade of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/01/04/uae-megaprojects-20-developments-in-dubai-abu-dhabi-and-sharjah/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/01/04/uae-megaprojects-20-developments-in-dubai-abu-dhabi-and-sharjah/">Marsa Al Arab</a>, and the setting couldn’t be more fitting. With a prime spot facing the sea, the outdoor seating is a dreamy escape – breezy, welcoming and light-filled. For those warmer summer days in Dubai, the indoor seating provides a cool, minimalist and inviting space that retains the restaurant’s signature charm. Dining at Meat the Fish in Dubai felt like a reunion with an old friend. The familiar flavours, attentive service and serene setting all work hand-in-hand to recreate the warmth and comfort I associate with its Beirut counterpart. The menu stays true to its roots, emphasising freshness, with weekly specials that ensure each visit offers something new. I started with the salmon tartare (Dh95), which was fresh and delicately seasoned, allowing the quality of the fish to shine through as it literally melted in the mouth. Paired with some sourdough bread and a squeeze of lemon juice, the combination was nothing short of divine. The market salad (Dh45) with ruby red salmon was another favourite. The delicate, buttery fish carried a subtle sweetness that balanced perfectly with the crisp greens and tangy dressing. For the main course, we ordered the black cod donburi (Dh145) - a comforting bowl of miso-marinated black cod over black forbidden rice. Each spoonful offered a harmonious blend of flavors that was nourishing, without compromising on taste. While I didn’t have the chance to sample the salmon kale caesar salad as it is only served on Wednesdays, it is a must-try and my go-to order at Meat the Fish Beirut. Other dishes I recommend – the butter lettuce salad, the whipped feta, lobster roll and bibimbap bowl. If you order one thing at Meat the Fish, let it be the black bao (Dh98). The bun is pillowy soft and jet black, wrapped around crispy king prawns that are cooked to perfection. The fresh mint leaves and radish in the bun bring all the flavors together, with a taste of sweet and sour sauce and kewpie mayo for an extra flavour kick. It’s crunchy, juicy and just the right amount of indulgent, making it one of the most satisfying items on the menu and another go-to order of mine. Bringing Meat the Fish to Dubai feels like more than just a new branch – it’s a continuation of everything that made the Beirut original so beloved. Here, it comes with a sea breeze,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/03/28/jumeirah-marsa-al-arab-hotel-review-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/03/28/jumeirah-marsa-al-arab-hotel-review-dubai/"> a skyline view</a>, and that same unmistakable sense of care behind every dish. It’s the kind of place that makes you want to come back. Whether you’re looking for a relaxed lunch, a sunset dinner, or just somewhere to reconnect with loved ones over fresh, hearty meals, Meat the Fish delivers. And for those of us who’ve known and loved it since its Beirut days, there’s something deeply comforting in knowing it’s found a second home - and brought its soul with it. Dishes range from Dh45 to Dh240 and drinks are from Dh30 to Dh43. Meat the Fish is open from 8 am till midnight. Reservations can be made on 058 930 4640. <i>The review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant </i>