American, French and Lebanese fashion at Biden's star-studded state dinner

Big names in global politics rubbed shoulders with stars from the entertainment elite on Thursday, as US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron for a state dinner at the White House.

Officials from US government congregated with business executives and celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Stephen Colbert, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, creating a fashionable spin on the political gathering.

Scroll through the gallery above to see some of the best fashion from the dinner

More than 330 guests were also treated to a performance by Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste, who attended with his wife Suleika Jaouad, who looked radiant in a modest yellow gown by Oscar de la Renta. Batiste arrived in a smart tuxedo by American brand Bode.

Musician Jon Batiste arrives with his wife Suleika Jaouad and family members. AP Photo

The theme of the dinner was red, white and blue, a nod to both America and France's flags and "our common values: liberty and democracy, equality and fellowship", Biden said.

The first ladies epitomised the theme in their outfits, with Jill Biden opting for a long-sleeved navy column gown with off-the-shoulder neckline from Oscar de la Renta, which featured lace patterning and nude lining.

Brigitte Macron wore a white turtleneck dress by Louis Vuitton with silver detailing on the waist and neckline.

Both presidents donned classic black tuxedos.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. EPA

Representing the Mena region's designers was American actress Ariana DeBose, who wore a black floor-length dress with thigh-high slit and asymmetrical black and gold shoulders by Lebanese atelier Tony Ward.

American model Teigen wore a floor-length, loose-fitting silk blush-pink off-the-shoulder gown, designer unknown, with gemstones on her puffed sleeves, while husband Legend also opted for a classic black tux.

Actress Jennifer Garner attended with her daughter Violet Affleck, who marked her 17th birthday on the night. The duo twinned in black dresses, Garner in Ralph Lauren and Affleck in an ankle-length, A-line Carolina Herrera number.

Read more Lebanese and Saudi designers dress stars at Jeddah's film festival

Louis-Dreyfus, who arrived with her son Charles Hall, wore a dark, floor-length velvet dress by Filipino-French designer Monique Lhuillier paired with a Tyler Ellis clutch.

American-Uruguayan fashion designer Gabriela Hearst looked particularly chic in a structured, shoulderless spring/summer 2023 dress from her own collection in black, gold and white with puffed-out sleeves.

Wintour, who sets the world's annual fashion agenda, wore an all-black vintage Chanel look from 1983.

The sophisticated dinner menu, created by White House Executive Chef Cristeta Comerford, included caviar, butter-poached lobster from Maine and orange chiffon cake with creme fraiche ice cream for dessert.

Who is White House Executive Chef Cristeta Comerford? — in pictures