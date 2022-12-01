Bidens welcome France's Emmanuel Macron and wife to Washington

On Thursday evening, US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron for a state dinner at the White House, the first of Mr Biden's presidency.

The highly anticipated dinner is part of a whirlwind trip for the French leader, who is trying to secure Europe’s energy future amid the war in Ukraine while also working to end the conflict, and to shore up trade relations with the US, which are being threatened by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Mr Biden welcomed his French counterpart to the White House on Thursday morning in an elaborate ceremony fit for America's oldest ally.

“Our history has been shaped by the courage of the women and men who crossed the Atlantic, kindness within their hearts, the flame of liberty — today that flame burns more brightly than ever and the alliance between our two nations remains essential to our mutual defence,” said Mr Biden.

READ MORE Christmas trees in New York and Washington lit up

The two leaders stressed the strength and enduring nature of their countries' centuries-old relationship in the face of challenging times.

“It is our shared destiny to respond to those challenges together,” said Mr Macron. “True to our history, clear sighted about our world and determined to generate hope. Long live the friendship between the United States and France.”

On Wednesday, the French President toured Nasa headquarters with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The two leaders discussed their countries’ close collaboration on the James Webb Space Telescope and a host of other galactic endeavours.

“Today we have the occasion to celebrate the co-operation of our two nations in space … today we build on the progress we have made and today we will also identify additional areas of collaboration and co-operation,” said Ms Harris.

Mr Macron said: “Speaking about space is obviously speaking about both science as well as this journey [Ms Harris] mentioned. But this is as well a story about the great co-operation between our two countries and we have done a lot during the past decades together and I think we can [continue to] do a lot.”

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron place a white rose on the tomb of French-American military engineer Pierre Charles L'Enfant at Arlington National Cemetery. AFP

The French President and his wife also visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington, where they honoured the deep military bonds between the two nations. Ms Macron placed white roses on the tomb of French-American military engineer Pierre Charles L'Enfant.

At the French embassy across the Potomac River, Mr Macron presented the Legion d’Honneur, France’s highest order of merit, to several US veterans of the Second World War, including George Idelson, Buddy Reynolds, Samuel Davis and Carl Felton.

“Paying the price of blood and suffering, you came to fight 80 years ago from the other side of the Atlantic to ensure our shared ideas and face democracy will triumph. For that, France will be eternally grateful,” he said.

The Macrons ended their evening with an intimate dinner with the Bidens at Fiola Mare, an upscale Italian seafood restaurant in Georgetown.

The two leaders were seen eating ice cream for dessert, Mr Biden’s well-known favourite.

On Thursday, the two leaders will meet at the Oval Office before what is expected to be an extravagant state dinner.

The menu includes caviar, butter-poached lobster from Maine and, of course, more ice cream. Musician Jon Batiste is scheduled to perform.