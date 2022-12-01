Joe Biden shares picture of ice cream trip with the Macrons

US President Joe Biden has shared a picture of himself and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron eating ice cream as the latter’s state visit began.

Mr Macron landed in Washington on Tuesday for a four-day trip designed to highlight the strength of US-France relations.

A picture posted by Mr Biden’s @POTUS Twitter account late on Wednesday in the US showed Mr Biden sitting next to Mr Macron while the pair tucked into bowls of ice cream.

Welcoming some friends to town. pic.twitter.com/n3rbqR98xB — President Biden (@POTUS) December 1, 2022

The leaders’ wives Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron sat across from them, without any ice cream.

The tweet simply read: “Welcoming some friends to town.”

Mr Macron is first foreign leader to be hosted by incumbent US President Joe Biden.

READ MORE French President to meet Biden to discuss looming trade war

He will be welcomed on Thursday at the White House with a 21-gun salute and military honours.

The Macrons are scheduled to have both a private dinner with the Bidens and a state dinner at the White House.

Hundreds of guests are to be welcomed in a pavilion set up on the South Lawn for the centrepiece event of the first state visit hosted by Mr Biden since he took office in early 2021.

The menu, released to the media ahead of the dinner, will include butter-poached Maine lobster, beef with shallot marmalade and an American cheese trio.

Dessert will be orange chiffon cake, roasted pears and creme fraiche ice cream.

Expand Autoplay A table is set during a media preview for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

A state dinner is a high diplomatic honour that the US reserves for its closest allies.

“The design of this dinner was inspired by the shared colours of our flags, red white and blue, and our common values, liberty and democracy, equality and fellowship,” Mr Biden said. “These form the bedrock upon which our enduring friendship was built.”

At the White House, Mr Macron is expected to confront Mr Biden over new US subsidies riling European leaders, Reuters reported. The two leaders could disagree over the war in Ukraine and China policy.

Mr Macron was also the first foreign leader invited for a formal state visit by former president Donald Trump.