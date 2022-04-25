Brigitte Macron's style in office: 36 images charting French first lady's fashion

Brigitte Macron's style is undeniably Parisian. Blazers, slim-fit trousers and skinny jeans, oversized scarves and Breton tops are staples of her casual wardrobe. For formal engagements in her role as French first lady, the wife of President Emmanuel Macron opts for shift and A-line dresses, often with a matching dress coat, and coordinated skirt and jacket sets.

Unafraid of a bold style choices, the French schoolteacher is often seen in military-style jackets or coats, with statement metallic buttons and cuffs.

Brigitte wears a Louis Vuitton military-style jacket to a meeting in Beijing in January 2018. AFP

She is most often photographed smiling on the steps of the French presidential house, the Elysee Palace, where she greets global royals, leaders and dignitaries.

In her time in the public eye, since the mid-2010s, when Emmanuel Macron became French Minister of the Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs, she has been notably loyal to Louis Vuitton and consistently wears head-to-toe looks by the French fashion house. She has also been seen in Balmain looks and regularly wears a Michel Herbelin watch.

“Brigitte is always so warm,” Nicolas Ghesquiere, Louis Vuitton's creative director told WWD in 2021. “We see each other regularly and are fortunate to share a beautiful friendship and history. She’s so inspiring that it’s always a pleasure to dress her," he said.

“It’s something I’d never really had the opportunity to experience before, so I think it’s fantastic, because we talk a lot. Naturally, all her appearances are extremely important.

“They have to strike the right tone, so sometimes we have in-depth discussions because there’s a protocol, or there are colour codes to respect, depending on whether you’re the host or the guest. What’s great is that she’s a standard-bearer for French modernity and know-how, but she truly loves fashion.”