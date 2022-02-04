Louis Vuitton's immersive See LV exhibition arrives in Dubai

Louis Vuitton’s travelling exhibition, See LV, opens in Dubai on Friday.

The temporary show is housed in a purpose-built space suspended on the water next to the Dubai Fountain, in front of The Dubai Mall, and is open to the public.

This is See LV’s third stop, after its debut in Wuhan, China, in 2020, and an outing in Hangzhou in 2021. On until March 7, the show interweaves objects from the maison’s archives with recent creations, allowing visitors to delve into the Louis Vuitton universe.

The exhibition showcases men's and women's ready-to-wear creations. Photo: Louis Vuitton

What to expect at See LV

Visitors are greeted by a portrait of a young Louis Vuitton, conceived by artist Refik Anadol using AI. Next comes a showcase of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces, starting with a multi-hued straight-cut dress and square pillow high boots by Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton’s autumn/winter 2021 collection.

The piece was created in collaboration with renowned Italian design house Fornasetti and nods to Ghesquiere's time travel aesthetic.

Inspired by the blankets used by moving companies to protect furniture, a textured silver suit in upcycled Monogram felt from the autumn/winter 2021 menswear collection is a fitting reminder of the late Virgil Abloh’s genius, as well as the maison’s sustainability efforts.

Meanwhile, a knitted sweater, matching shorts and double-faced wool shawl by Kim Jones for spring/summer 2012, in a fabric inspired by Masai motifs, makes a colourful, multicultural statement.

One of the highlights of this section of the exhibition is a dress by Charles Frederick Worth dating back to 1893. It is crafted from silk brocade trimmed with black lace flounces and ivory silk chiffon ruching, cut provocatively to show the ankles, and is presented alongside a historic LV travel trunk.

Worth is considered to be the founder of haute couture and worked closely with Louis Vuitton in one of the first collaborations in fashion history.

The clothing is a flanked by a wall of Louis Vuitton’s most recognisable bags, from the Steamer and the Speedy to the Noe and Twist, set against a backdrop of pictures of the brand’s most famous fans, including Alicia Vikander, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone and Regina King.

A separate room is dedicated to highlighting how Louis Vuitton has shaped the evolution of luggage, offering a snapshot of the maison’s contributions over the past one and a half centuries. It highlights how the brand’s accessories have played witness to all the major transport revolutions of our age – from steamer ships to skateboards, and automobiles to aviation.

There is Virgil Abloh’s Airplane bag from the autumn/winter 2021-22 collection and a transparent Keepall bag crafted from PVC, set alongside an Excelski trunk from 1923, cleverly designed by Georges Vuitton to be attached to a vehicle’s luggage rack.

A third section of the exhibition hones in on the now ubiquitous Monogram, invented in 1896 by Georges Vuitton and now one of the most recognisable motifs in the world. The patterning is emblazoned across an interactive screen that responds to the movements of the person standing in front of it.

There’s one final stop where you can pick up Louis Vuitton souvenirs – a little something to take home now you’ve begun to fully appreciate the breadth, reach and influence of this historic French heritage brand.