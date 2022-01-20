Dr Jill Biden's style highlights from one year as US first lady

It's been one year since Joe Biden was sworn in as President of the US, which means it's a year since the most stylish inauguration in recent history.

And in the following 365 days, the first lady Dr Jill Biden has not disappointed with her sartorial choices.

After donning a blue dress and overcoat by Markarian for the political ceremony, she impressed in a white Gabriela Hearst dress and coat for the Celebrating America show following the inauguration last January.

The first lady relies on shift dresses and fitted blazers for formal events, often coordinating hues or colour blocking. Not one to shy away from a statement shade, she stands out in head-to-toe red looks, fuchsia blazers and lilac shift dresses.

In the last year, there has been no shortage of official engagements, from receiving Queen Rania of Jordan at the White House in July, to meeting both Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Cambridge in England in June.

The flotus has her pick of the designers, having also worn pieces by Valentino, Oscar de la Renta, Brandon Maxwell and Zadig & Voltaire in the last year.

She has also featured on the cover of US Vogue. Gracing the front of the August issue in images taken by photographer Annie Leibovitz, Biden poses on the balcony of the White House, overlooking the South Lawn, in a navy, floral Oscar de la Renta dress.