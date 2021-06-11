G7 summit gets the royal touch: Britain turns on the charm for world leaders

Audience with the queen for presidents and prime ministers before a barbecue on the beach

The Duchess of Cambridge has joined First Lady Jill Biden for a trip to a school as the UK turns on the charm for visiting world leaders.

They visited an academy for four to 11-year-olds in Cornwall to highlight the issue of the early years development of children.

Kate, who has three children with Prince William, has made the issue of the early years of childhood one of the main focal points of her charity work.

The pair visited a classroom and then held a roundtable discussion where they talked about female empowerment, children and early education.

Read More

Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of G7 leaders during a protest at a beach near Falmouth, on the sidelines of the summit, in Cornwall, Britain. ReutersG7: Climate and Covid recovery top leaders' list of demands

Asked about early education, Dr Biden said: "It's very important to the foundation. As a teacher at the upper levels, if they don't have a good foundation they fall so far behind.

"This is amazing to see how far advanced they are."

Later, Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Cornwall to meet some of the world's most powerful leaders as they dine among the extraordinary surroundings of the Eden Project.

The queen will host a pre-dinner reception at the biodiversity landmark, known for its impressive domes and range of flora.

The evening gathering will be the monarch’s first meeting with any foreign leader since the outbreak of Covid-19.

While the queen will not give a speech nor stay for dinner, her attendance is a display of the royal family’s diplomacy and their influential soft power.

On the menu for Friday night is spiced melon gazpacho, roast turbot and strawberry pavlova.

If an audience with the queen was not enough, world leaders will mingle on the beach for a British-style barbecue around a fire.

Simon Stallard, the chef hired by the Cabinet Office to serve up the seaside feast, said the plan was to create “a warm, nice vibe around the fire”.

He took his 15-metre barbecue grill to the beach at Carbis Bay to cook for the Bidens, Johnsons, Macrons and Merkels.

Queen Elizabeth and the late Duke of Edinburgh visit the Eden Project in St Austell, Cornwall. The monarch will hold an audience with world leaders there for the G7 summit. Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and the late Duke of Edinburgh visit the Eden Project in St Austell, Cornwall. The monarch will hold an audience with world leaders there for the G7 summit. Getty Images

They will be served canapes of scallops, crab claws and mackerel, followed by sirloin and Newlyn lobster.

Cornish sea shanty band Du Hag Owr will provide the music.

Prince Charles will on Friday also host G7 leaders and chief executives of some of the world’s largest companies.

Charles, known for his environmental campaigning, said the summit was a "game-changing opportunity" and used the platform to highlight the "existential crisis" of climate change.

Prince Charles with US climate envoy John Kerry at St James' Palace in London on Thursday. AFP
Prince Charles with US climate envoy John Kerry at St James' Palace in London on Thursday. AFP

On Sunday, the queen will welcome the Bidens to Windsor Castle where they will receive a guard of honour, followed by tea.

Dr Biden spoke of her excitement at meeting the queen.

"Joe and I are both looking forward to meeting the queen. That's an exciting part of the visit for us,” she said.

"We've looked forward to this for weeks and now it's finally here. It's a beautiful beginning."

She also tweeted of her joy at spending some time on the beach with Carrie Johnson and her son Wilfred on Thursday.

Updated: June 11, 2021 05:56 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Boris Johnson has challenged the world's richest countries to prioritise the education of girls. Getty Images

G7 boost for girls as Boris Johnson challenges leaders to fund female education

Europe
A UK study has found that rigourous exercise can increase the risk of developing MND for those who have a family history of the illness. Getty Images

Rigorous exercise increases risk of motor neurone disease

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
US President Joe Biden, left, poses for a photo with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during their meeting ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, Thursday June 10, 2021. AP

Biden meets Johnson: leaders find common ground on eve of G7

Europe
Kathryn Wainwright is in hotel quarantine after flying to the UK from Abu Dhabi. Courtesy, Kathryn Wainwright

On board first direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow since UK red list changes

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez