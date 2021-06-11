First Lady Jill Biden shares the love in a $500 Zadig & Voltaire blazer
President Joe Biden's wife wore the rhinestone emblazoned jacket to meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
On her first trip overseas since her husband Joe Biden took the reins as US president, first lady Jill Biden made a statement with her outfit.
On Thursday, the first lady and the president met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before the G7 summit, which starts today.
For the meeting, the ever-fashionable Dr Jill Biden donned a Zadig & Voltaire blazer with the word "Love" depicted in rhinestones on the back.
When asked about the jacket, which the first lady paired with a Brandon Maxwell dress, Biden said that it was meant to show they were bringing love from America.
Commentators have been quick to compare Biden's jacket choice to that of former first lady Melania Trump.
In 2018, Melania Trump travelled to Texas to visit children stuck at an immigration centre in Texas because of her husband's new policies.
For the occasion, she wore a $39 Zara jacket, emblazoned with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” across the back.
At the time of the trip, Donald Trump said it was a message to the "fake news media", but the former president's communications chief insisted it was "just a jacket".
Since then, Mrs Trump admitted she was wearing the jacket to send a message to the media.
Jill Biden's $498 Zadig & Voltaire blazer, which is currently out of stock on the French designer's website, also seems to have been chosen to send a message.
"Well, I think that we're bringing love from America," said Biden about her statement blazer.
"This is a global conference and we are trying to bring unity across the globe and I think it’s needed right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries, and feel a sense hope after this year of the pandemic.
Flotus is no stranger to fashion, and has long been a fan of modern tailoring, dabbling in peplum-hemmed blazers, relaxed collared shirts and well-cut outerwear.
The Bidens met with Boris Johnson and his wife on England’s Cornish coast on the eve of this weekend’s G7 summit. After the summit ends, they will also visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, their first meeting with the monarch, who was recently bereaved
Published: June 11, 2021 12:45 PM