First Lady Jill Biden shares the love in a $500 Zadig & Voltaire blazer

On her first trip overseas since her husband Joe Biden took the reins as US president, first lady Jill Biden made a statement with her outfit.

On Thursday, the first lady and the president met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before the G7 summit, which starts today.

For the meeting, the ever-fashionable Dr Jill Biden donned a Zadig & Voltaire blazer with the word "Love" depicted in rhinestones on the back.

First lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall, England. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

When asked about the jacket, which the first lady paired with a Brandon Maxwell dress, Biden said that it was meant to show they were bringing love from America.

Commentators have been quick to compare Biden's jacket choice to that of former first lady Melania Trump.

In 2018, Melania Trump travelled to Texas to visit children stuck at an immigration centre in Texas because of her husband's new policies.

For the occasion, she wore a $39 Zara jacket, emblazoned with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” across the back.

Former first lady Melania Trump wore a Zara jacket emblazoned with the message 'I really don't care, do U?' to a children's immigration centre in Texas in 2018. First lady Jill Biden said her blazer shows the Bidens are bringing love from America. Courtesy AFP

At the time of the trip, Donald Trump said it was a message to the "fake news media", but the former president's communications chief insisted it was "just a jacket".

Since then, Mrs Trump admitted she was wearing the jacket to send a message to the media.

Jill Biden's $498 Zadig & Voltaire blazer, which is currently out of stock on the French designer's website, also seems to have been chosen to send a message.

"Well, I think that we're bringing love from America," said Biden about her statement blazer.

"This is a global conference and we are trying to bring unity across the globe and I think it’s needed right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries, and feel a sense hope after this year of the pandemic.

Flotus is no stranger to fashion, and has long been a fan of modern tailoring, dabbling in peplum-hemmed blazers, relaxed collared shirts and well-cut outerwear.

US President Joe Biden, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, England. AFP The three-day G7 summit is being held at Carbis Bay from June 11 to 13. AFP It is the first time G7 leaders have met for nearly two years. AP Photo The two leaders are expected to sign an 'Atlantic Charter' setting out their goals for the post-pandemic world. AP Photo The 'Atlantic Charter' is named after the 1941 charter signed by Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt. AFP The declaration of shared values between the UK and the US will come in the shadow of post-Brexit tensions over Northern Ireland. AFP Thursday's summit is the first in-person meeting of UK and US leaders since the end of the tumultuous Donald Trump years. Reuters Mr Biden and Mr Johnson are expected to affirm their commitment to Nato and democratic values. Reuters Both Mr Johnson and Mr Biden have been joined by their wives for the trip. AFP The first lady and Mrs Johnson are expected to meet over tea and then tour St Michael's Mount. Reuters During his trip to the UK, Mr Biden will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. AP Photo The US president will then fly to Brussels for summits with Nato and the EU. AFP Joe Biden will finish his European tour in Geneva, where he will meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin next Wednesday. AP Photo

The Bidens met with Boris Johnson and his wife on England’s Cornish coast on the eve of this weekend’s G7 summit. After the summit ends, they will also visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, their first meeting with the monarch, who was recently bereaved