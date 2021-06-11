First Lady Jill Biden shares the love in a $500 Zadig & Voltaire blazer

President Joe Biden's wife wore the rhinestone emblazoned jacket to meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden wearing a jacket with the word "Love" emblazoned on it in Cornwall, Britain on Thursday June 10. AFP / Brendan Smialowski
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden wearing a jacket with the word "Love" emblazoned on it in Cornwall, Britain on Thursday June 10. AFP / Brendan Smialowski

On her first trip overseas since her husband Joe Biden took the reins as US president, first lady Jill Biden made a statement with her outfit.

On Thursday, the first lady and the president met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before the G7 summit, which starts today.

For the meeting, the ever-fashionable Dr Jill Biden donned a Zadig & Voltaire blazer with the word "Love" depicted in rhinestones on the back.

First lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall, England. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall, England. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

When asked about the jacket, which the first lady paired with a Brandon Maxwell dress, Biden said that it was meant to show they were bringing love from America.

Commentators have been quick to compare Biden's jacket choice to that of former first lady Melania Trump.

In 2018, Melania Trump travelled to Texas to visit children stuck at an immigration centre in Texas because of her husband's new policies.

For the occasion, she wore a $39 Zara jacket, emblazoned with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” across the back.

Former first lady Melania Trump wore a Zara jacket emblazoned with the message 'I really don't care, do U?' to a children's immigration centre in Texas in 2018. First lady Jill Biden said her blazer shows the Bidens are bringing love from America. Courtesy AFP
Former first lady Melania Trump wore a Zara jacket emblazoned with the message 'I really don't care, do U?' to a children's immigration centre in Texas in 2018. First lady Jill Biden said her blazer shows the Bidens are bringing love from America. Courtesy AFP

At the time of the trip, Donald Trump said it was a message to the "fake news media", but the former president's communications chief insisted it was "just a jacket".

Since then, Mrs Trump admitted she was wearing the jacket to send a message to the media.

Read More

Cindy Crawford seen shopping in Malibu, California. Courtesy of Zadig & VoltaireCelebrities make a bee-line for Zadig & Voltaire’s Candide bag

Dr Jill Biden's style evolution during her time in the political spotlight

Jill Biden's $498 Zadig & Voltaire blazer, which is currently out of stock on the French designer's website, also seems to have been chosen to send a message.

"Well, I think that we're bringing love from America," said Biden about her statement blazer.

"This is a global conference and we are trying to bring unity across the globe and I think it’s needed right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries, and feel a sense hope after this year of the pandemic.

Flotus is no stranger to fashion, and has long been a fan of modern tailoring, dabbling in peplum-hemmed blazers, relaxed collared shirts and well-cut outerwear.

The Bidens met with Boris Johnson and his wife on England’s Cornish coast on the eve of this weekend’s G7 summit. After the summit ends, they will also visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, their first meeting with the monarch, who was recently bereaved

Published: June 11, 2021 12:45 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The Founding President Sheikh Zayed, sits in the desert with an unidentified translator at right. This was taken during one of JB Kelly's trips to Abu Dhabi around 1964. Note the classic car at top right. Courtesy JB Kelly Collection / NYUAD Library

Rare photos of Sheikh Zayed in archive acquired by Abu Dhabi university

Heritage
Biogenix Labs in Masdar City is open 24 hours a day and conducts PCR testing. Victor Besa/The National 

Where to get a PCR test in Abu Dhabi

Health
ع / عام / أكبر قبة بالعالم تستقبل زوار معرض مشاريع منطقة مكة المكرمة الرقمي بأكثر من 100 مشروع تنموي 29 شوال,1442 هـ(واس)

The Jeddah Super Dome hosts its first exhibition

Saudi Arabia
Jordan's King Abdullah II succeeded his father, the late King Hussein, in 1999. AFP

Jordan's king forms committee to 'modernise the political system'

MENA
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read