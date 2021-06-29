First lady Jill Biden to appear on cover of 'Vogue'

The US first lady, Jill Biden, has been revealed as the cover star for the August edition of US Vogue.

The news resumes the longstanding tradition of the sitting first lady gracing the cover of the fashion magazine – with former first lady, Melania Trump, one of the few exceptions.

In images taken in the spring by photographer Annie Leibovitz, Biden poses on the balcony of the White House, overlooking the South Lawn, in a navy, floral Oscar de la Renta dress.

In the accompanying interview, Biden talks of initiatives she hopes to tackle during her tenure.

"When I became second lady – and there was so much I wanted to do – I always said, 'I will never waste this platform,'" said Biden. "And now I have a bigger platform and I feel every day, like .... what could I give up? That I would want to give up? Nothing."

She also reveals that she believes the mood of the nation has shifted since her husband, President Joe Biden, took office in January.

"During the campaign, I felt so much anxiety from people; they were scared. When I travel around the country now, I feel as though people can breathe again," she said.

"I think that's part of the reason Joe was elected. People wanted someone to come in and heal this nation, not just from the pandemic, which I feel Joe did by, you know, getting shots in everybody's arms ... He's just a calmer president. He lowers the temperature."

As part of the accompanying feature, the president was also interviewed, revealing how his presidency has changed his 44-year marriage.

"When we were living in Delaware and married, once a month we'd just go up to a local bed-and-breakfast by ourselves, to make sure we had a romantic time to just get away and hang out with each other," he said.

"We have to figure out a way – and I mean this sincerely – to be able to steal time for one another. I think that's the deal."

Almost every first lady in recent American history has appeared on the cover of Vogue, save for Trump, who did not appear in any magazine shoots during her husband’s four-year stint in the White House. By comparison, Michelle Obama enjoyed 12 cover shoots during her husband’s two terms in office, including three for Vogue.

While neither Trump nor Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour ever publicly addressed the matter, during a 2019 interview with CNN, Wintour said: “You have to stand up for what you believe in and you have to take a point of view."

She also endorsed Biden during the 2020 election campaign in her editor’s letter.

The Biden issue will go one sale on Tuesday, July 20.