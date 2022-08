Chrissy Teigen expecting a baby after 2020 miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a miscarriage pregnancy loss.

Teigen made the announcement on Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has "filled our home and hearts again".

“We have another on the way,” wrote the model and cookbook author, 36, who has two children — Luna and Miles — with the singer, real name John Stephens. She touched on her fertility journey and about being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she wrote. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

The couple delivered a heart-rending post in 2020 after both announced the loss of their son, Jack, at 20 weeks of her pregnancy. She was admitted to hospital with excessive bleeding before the miscarriage.

In the same year, Teigen wrote in an essay explaining that doctors diagnosed her with a partial placental abruption. At the time, she urged people to share their stories and "please be kind to those pouring their hearts out."