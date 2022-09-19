Queen Rania wears coat she had worn previously with Queen Elizabeth to funeral

Queen Rania of Jordan paid tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth II by wearing a coat she had previously worn to meet the late monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

She first wore the black coat, with a fabric flower lapel detail, during a visit to Windsor Castle in November 2001 with King Abdullah II.

For the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, she wore the coat with a simple black hat, Manolo Blahnik clutch and Jennifer Chamandi pumps.

Queen Elizabeth II with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan at Windsor Castle on November 6, 2001. Getty Images

"Bidding farewell to a Queen whose legacy will never fade or be forgotten. With His Majesty at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in the UK," Queen Rania wrote on Instagram, following the funeral.

Queen Rania paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth during an interview with ITV on Sunday.

“Despite being the most important person in the room, she always made you feel like the most important person in the room,” she said. “She just had a very gentle and subtle way about her. Her elegance wasn’t just in her appearance but in the way she lived her life.

“I just have the most wonderful memories of her,” she continued. “Throughout the years, every time I met her, I felt she was warmer and warmer. She didn’t always presume that you wanted her advice but she was very generous when you asked for it. I really looked up to her. To me, she is the queen of the world.”

For the interview, Queen Rania wore a Rasario blazer with trousers with another pair of Jennifer Chamandi pumps.

For the funeral, Catherine, Princess of Wales, chose to wear a pair of earrings made from Bahraini pearls.

READ MORE Mourning attire offers subtle nods to Queen Elizabeth II at funeral

The princess wore the queen's Bahraini pearl drop earrings, which are part of the royal collection. They are the same earrings the princess wore to Prince Philip's funeral last year.

The earrings were made from a selection of seven pearls given to Queen Elizabeth for her wedding in 1947 by Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

Each earring features one brilliant-cut round diamond, four small round diamonds and three baguette-cut diamonds, with the Bahraini pearl dangling below.

Scroll through the gallery below for the latest images from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II