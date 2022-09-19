Mourning attire offers subtle nods to Queen Elizabeth II at funeral

Family members and international leaders have arrived at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

Scroll through the gallery above for the latest images from the funeral

Carole Middleton, the mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a black Catherine Walker silk and wool coat dress. Arriving with her husband Michael Middleton, she paired the coat with a black hat, with a triple-strand pearl and dark-stone necklace.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. AFP

US President Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, also arrived at Westminster Abbey.

The first lady wore a Schiaparelli black coat with a black bowed headband.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. PA News

Carrie Johnson, wife of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, sported a black Karen Millen dress, a pillbox-style head-piece with a black veil and a Grace Han bag with golden details.

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Getty Images

Samantha Cameron, wife of former UK prime minister David Cameron, appeared to wear a black dress from her own brand, Cefinn.

Samantha Cameron and former UK prime minister David Cameron arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Getty Images

Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana and uncle of Princes William and Harry, posted a photo of the cufflinks he chose to wear for the funeral.

The golden cufflinks are decorated with the royal cypher of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Wearing these at Windsor today, with great sadness and pride," Spencer wrote on Twitter.