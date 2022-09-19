Princess of Wales wears Queen Elizabeth II's Bahraini pearl earrings for funeral

For the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a pair of earrings made from Bahraini pearls.

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

The princess wore the queen's Bahrain pearl drop earrings, which are part of the royal collection. They are the same earrings she wore to Prince Philip's funeral last year.

The earrings were made from a selection of seven pearls given to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for their wedding in 1947 by Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

Each earring features one brilliant-cut round diamond, four small round diamonds and three baguette-cut diamonds, with the Bahraini pearl dangling below.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex stand together during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. PA News

The princess wore the pearl earrings with another piece of jewellery from the royal collection, Queen Elizabeth II's four-row pearl choker necklace, which she also wore to Prince Philip's funeral.

The four-row pearl choker was a gift from the Japanese government, and was worn by the queen in the past. It was also loaned to Princess Diana for a banquet in November 1982.

It is traditional for members of the British royal family to wear pearls as mourning jewellery. The practice dates back to Queen Victoria, who only wore pearl and black jewellery after the death of her husband, Prince Albert, in 1861.

The Princess of Wales arrives at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II with Princess Charlotte and Prince George. PA News

For the funeral, the Princess of Wales wore a bespoke Alexander McQueen coat dress with a Philip Treacy hat and veil and Gianvito Rossi suede pumps.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings, which were a gift from Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Getty Images

She wore the same earrings to a joint engagement in Cheshire, England that she attended with the queen in June 2018, a month after her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan spoke about the earrings in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March last year, describing the gift of "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" to wear at their first joint engagement, saying the queen was "warm and inviting".

Scroll through the gallery below for the latest images from the funeral