What do the flowers in the wreath placed on Queen Elizabeth's coffin symbolise?

The wreath that adorns the queen's coffin was created to reflect the Royal Standard, according to The Telegraph.

They were primarily cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, and include roses, foliage of English oak and rosemary.

Rosemary was chosen as a traditional symbol of remembrance, along with myrtle, which was cut from a plant grown from the flowers in Queen Elizabeth II's wedding bouquet in 1947. Fragrant myrtle flowers are symbolic of love.

The most easily identifiable flowers in the wreath are the roses, which were chosen in several colours. The light pink roses are from a plant the queen lent her name to, the Queen Elizabeth II Rose, to mark her platinum jubilee. Also visible are red roses, the national flower of England.

There is also English oak foliage, a symbol of the strength of love, as well as pelargoniums, which have connotations of friendship, happiness and positive emotions, as well as autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious.

Hydrangeas symbolise purity, innocence and abundance; sedum flowers are symbols of peace, perseverance and calmness; dahlias represent beauty, commitment and kindness; and scabiosa is a traditional mourning flower.

The combination of gold, pink and deep red are thought to have been chosen to reflect the Royal Standard of the UK.

Inside the Westminster Abbey, the bouquets include Asiatic lilies and lily of the valley, a favourite flower of the queen, along with gladioli, alstroemeria, eustoma and weeping birch and sprigs of myrtle.

On top of the coffin, the wreath is placed with the Imperial State Crown, Sovereign’s Sceptre and Sovereign’s Orb.