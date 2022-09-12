Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pauses 'Archetypes' podcast after Queen Elizabeth's death

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has paused producing new episodes of her Archetypes podcast series after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, an alert on her platform said.

Earlier on Monday, her husband Prince Harry paid tribute to the late queen, whom he called his “guiding compass”.

The prince also recounted cherished childhood memories of Queen Elizabeth and her late husband Prince Philip.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings … You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over,” Prince Harry wrote.

Britain's William, Prince of Wales, second left, his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, left, along with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, look at floral tributes as they walk outside Windsor Castle. Reuters

In his first public statement since the queen's death, Prince Harry said that the UK must now honour King Charles III, his father.

Prince Harry and Meghan became increasingly alienated from his family after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

The couple were coincidentally in the country attending charity events when the queen died. They unexpectedly appeared with Prince William and his wife Kate for a walkabout near Windsor Castle on Saturday.

A royal source told Reuters that the moment demonstrated an important show of unity between the brothers.

The Duchess of Sussex's podcast has so far featured singer Mariah Carey and tennis player Serena Williams as guests.

Members of the public view floral tributes in Green Park, near Buckingham Palace. PA

