Queen Rania of Jordan says Elizabeth II was 'the queen of the world'

Jordan’s Queen Rania spoke of her admiration for Queen Elizabeth II as she arrived in London on the eve on the monarch’s state funeral.

Queen Rania, who has a close relationship with the British royal family, shared her “wonderful memories” of Queen Elizabeth II during an interview with ITV on Sunday.

“Despite being the most important person in the room, she always made you feel like the most important person in the room,” she said. “She just had a very gentle and subtle way about her. Her elegance wasn’t just in her appearance but in the way she lived her life.

“I just have the most wonderful memories of her,” she continued. “Throughout the years, every time I met her, I felt she was warmer and warmer. She didn’t always presume that you wanted her advice but she was very generous when you asked for it. I really looked up to her. To me, she is the queen of the world.”

Queen Rania, who wore an elegant black trouser suit for the occasion, featuring a satin bow detail, also described the “humbling” experience of witnessing Britain’s mourning first-hand.

“I don’t think there’s anywhere else you want to be at this point, it’s a monumental event,” she said. “Not only did she have an incredible impact in her lifetime, but in her passing she has unified the country. I have never seen such a sense of unity and community in this country as I see today.

“It has been humbling to see that impact and to see all the people lining up in the streets. It’s been done in such a dignified, elegant and orderly fashion. It’s a sad time but it’s also a time that has given people confidence that the foundations her majesty laid for this country are incredibly strong.”

Queen Rania also expressed her deep condolences to the royal family, and spoke of her confidence in King Charles III as a leader.

“He has been preparing for this role his whole life,” she said. “We have known King Charles for many years and we know the man that he is. He is incredibly intelligent, very thoughtful, genuine person. Everything he does, he does from the heart. He is the person best suited for this country at this time.”

On Sunday evening, Queen Rania joined her husband, King Abdullah, and son, Crown Prince Hussein, and hundreds of other world leaders, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and US President Joe Biden, for a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Dressed in mourning black, she wore a blazer-style dress, paired with embellished stilettos and a matching clutch bag.

