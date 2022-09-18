World leaders head to London as security tightens on eve of Queen Elizabeth's funeral

World leaders and mourners were arriving in London on Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as a security net tightened around the capital and tens of thousands of people waited in line to say their own goodbyes.

Snipers, facial recognition technology, drones, horses and dogs are all in place to enhance security around both grieving crowds and heads of state.

Grieving citizens were on Sunday queuing for hours on Sunday to see Queen Elizabeth, who is lying in state until 6.30am on Monday, in her coffin at Westminster Hall, central London.

READ MORE Meet the conjoined Irish twins who 'fascinated' the queen after successful separation

About 26,000 people an hour passed through security barriers at the hall on their last steps of a kilometres-long queue to see the queen, 96 when she died, lying in state.

The area of Westminster around the Houses of Parliament is usually a highly secure ring of steel, well equipped with security cameras and antiterror measures. By Sunday, security had been stepped up even more.

Additional officers have been drafted in from across the UK, as well the Channel Islands and Gibraltar.

Expand Autoplay A young girl at a national Muslim memorial for the late Queen Elizabeth II at the London Central Mosque. AP

Close protection officers are shielding world leaders, and their partners, from the 185 countries with which Britain has full diplomatic ties — the largest close protection event for British police and estimated to be the biggest in the world.

Heads of state are expected to meet at a west London location where they will be taken by bus to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service.

Britain’s special forces, which are on constant standby for a terrorist attack, are also believed to have bolstered their numbers in the capital and elsewhere in case of any incident.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will host world leaders and official overseas guests at Buckingham Palace, for a state event.

At 10am on Sunday, an online tracker said the estimated queuing time to see the queen's coffin was 14 hours — far shorter than the peak of more than 25 hours on Saturday — as the line of people tailed back to Southwark Park in Bermondsey, six kilometres from Westminster.

One of the UK's biggest transport operations is also being set up, with Transport for London (TfL) preparing for about one million visitors on Monday.

About 250 extra rail services will run — including some overnight trains — and National Highways has suspended planned motorway closures in England.

Expand Autoplay Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state inside Westminster Hall, London. AFP

There are fears the transport network will be overwhelmed on Monday afternoon if too many people visiting the capital travel home as soon as the funeral procession leaves Westminster.

Meanwhile, at 8pm on Sunday, the country will observe a one-minute silence to remember the queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.

There will also be a service of reflection near Falkirk, Scotland at 7.30pm, where 96 lanterns will be lowered into the pool at the foot of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal, before wreaths are placed on the water.

It will come shortly after the queen consort pays a televised tribute to the celebrated monarch, recalling her “wonderful blue eyes” and saying: “I will always remember her smile.”

Camilla will speak of how Queen Elizabeth was a “solitary woman” in a male-dominated world.

She will say: “I can't remember anyone except the queen being there.”