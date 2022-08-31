Queen Rania says her 'heart is full' and shares family photo for 52nd birthday

Queen Rania of Jordan celebrated her 52nd birthday by posting a doting family photo on Instagram.

Prince Hashem, Princess Iman and her fiance Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, Queen Rania, Rajwa Al Saif and her fiance Crown Prince Hussein, as well as Princess Salma pose together in the sweet group shot.

The family appear to have worn complementary colours for the occasion. Queen Rania is wearing a blue shirt with tassel detail, tucked into high-waisted tan trousers, while Prince Hussein has opted for a dark blue, open-collared shirt and Al Saif is wearing a white denim shirt dress.

Princess Iman looks relaxed in a white three-quarter sleeve shirt, tucked into cargo pants and Thermiotis is coordinated in a light khaki T-shirt. Princess Salma wears a white blouse with a tan belt and a leather strap with brown wide-legged trousers, while Prince Hashem wears a light blue shirt.

“My heart is full! Couldn’t ask for a better way to celebrate than with all my loved ones around me,” she captioned the post, which was uploaded on Wednesday.

On August 17, the Royal Hashemite Court announced the engagement of Crown Prince Hussein to Al Saif, with photos showing the engagement occurring at the home of Al Saif’s father in Riyadh.

A statement issued by the court said Surah Al-Fatihah, the first verse of the Quran, was read during the event, a common practice at an engagement.

Al Saif was born in Riyadh, on April 28, 1994, according to Roya News in Jordan.

She is the youngest of four siblings — alongside Faisal, Nayef and Dana — born to businessman Khalid Al Saif and his wife Azza Al Sudairi.

The news comes a month after Prince Hussein's sister, Princess Iman, and Thermiotis announced their own engagement.

Princess Iman is the first daughter and the second child of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

The princess, who was born in Amman in 1996, studied at Georgetown University in Washington, following in the footsteps of her newly engaged brother.