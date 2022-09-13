Emmy Awards: best-dressed men on the 2022 red carpet

White suits and tuxedos were the unofficial uniform for the gents at the 74th Emmy Awards.

Seth Rogen, Andrew Garfield and John Legend all opted for white looks while walking the red carpet at the television awards show in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Rogen opted for a white tuxedo by Brunello Cucinelli, Garfield wore a Zegna design and Legend sported a double-breasted outfit patterned with the Gucci logo.

Succession star Nicholas Braun, may have accidentally co-ordinated with his namesake Nicholas Hoult, with each of the stars wearing jackets with single-button fastenings and wearing collar brooches. British actor Hoult wore a flared trouser version of the sharp look.

Nicholas Hoult and Nicholas Braun wearing complementary Dior suit designs. Getty Images; PA News

Station Eleven star Himesh Patel brought pattern to the red carpet, with his Ozwald Boateng design, while Adam Scott's Dolce & Gabbana look gave the black tuxedo some flair.

Both Trevor Noah and Michael Keaton opted for navy blue tuxedos, Noah's a Gucci creation.

The awards show felt like a return to form and black-tie strength for television's finest, after a string of shows held remotely since 2020, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, host of the awards, wore a black velvet tuxedo jacket and opened proceedings with a dance number set to a medley of hit TV show themes, including Friends and Game of Thrones. He then introduced popular talk show host Oprah Winfrey, who lauded "the most successful broadcast medium in the world: television".

Like the gents, black and white looks were major talking points for television's most famous women on the Emmys red carpet.

Zendaya wore a black, peplum, princess-style Valentino gown; Laura Linney picked a white Christian Siriano gown with black edging; and Kerry Washington wore a white, gathered Elie Saab design with black tights.

Hacks stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder wore complementary black and white, with Smart wearing an off-shoulder Christian Siriano gown and Einbinder in a black Rodarte column dress.

