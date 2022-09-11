Celebrities at New York Fashion Week, from Kim Kardashian to Harnaaz Sandhu

Kim Kardashian, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu and Janet Jackson are some of the celebrities to rub shoulders with fashion's elite this week in Manhattan.

As New York Fashion Week enters its third day, famous faces have been spotted on front rows across the city.

Fendi's presentation was a particularly star-studded affair, with the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Moss, Grace Jones, Iris Apatow, Christy Turlington and Chloe Bailey making an appearance.

Linda Evangelista, centre, made her first runway appearance since revealing last year how cosmetic procedures had left her 'brutally disfigured'. She joined Fendi's show at New York Fashion Week on Friday. AFP

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista made a triumphant return to the runway for Fendi on Friday, after revealing how a cosmetic procedure left her “brutally disfigured”. Walking alongside supermodels including Bella Hadid, Evangelista sported a blue duvet-style coat and silver sequinned Baguette bag for the occasion.

Kardashian, Winnie Harlow and Lori Harvey were among the famous faces sitting front row for the event, as well as US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Sandhu has documented her trips to three shows so far, including going backstage to admire lehengas by Indian brand Falguni Shane Peacock on Saturday.

The same night, she also dazzled at the show by Indian-American designer Naeem Khan in an ice-blue, figure-hugging mini dress decorated in hundreds of diamantes, with a plunging neckline and padded shoulders, accessorised with metallic pointed heels and a white leather chain bag.

She was joined by actress Kate Beckinsale and American model Pat Cleveland as they admired Khan's newest collection.

The front row at Proenza Schouler on Friday was equally well attended, with Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski and Christine Quinn turning up.

Christian Siriano's Friday show, meanwhile, saw Alicia Silverstone and Janet Jackson, who also attended the Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards, alongside Issa Rae and Dapper Dan.

Over at the Monse show on Thursday, Queer Eye co-stars Tan France and Antoni Porowski smiled for the cameras, as did Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Russian model Irina Shayk joined Swedish model Elsa Hosk, American catwalk star Lori Harvey and singer Ciara at Revolve's annual party ahead of opening night on Thursday. All four ladies hit the red carpet in all-black get-ups.

New York Fashion Week continues on Sunday, with presentations from Badgley Mischka and Tommy Hilfiger, and runs until Wednesday.

Carolina Herrera, Tory Burch, Michael Kors and Tom Ford are also among the designers likely to draw in A-list crowds.